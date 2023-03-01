SambaNova Systems to Deliver SambaNova DataScale to RIKEN

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCA2023-- SambaNova Systems, the company that was first to market with domain-specific, pre-trained foundation models to underpin generative AI, is delivering the SambaNova DataScale® system to RIKEN Center for Computational Science (R-CCS). The system is being used as a new resource to accelerate the integration of AI with the supercomputer Fugaku to do research on digital twins for the Society 5.0 era.

“The provision of SambaNova’s system resources to R-CCS provides a new option for accelerating the integration of HPC simulations and AI with Fugaku,” said Professor Satoshi Matsuoka, director of R-CCS. “The new SambaNova system will boost research into the convergence of HPC and AI, including ultra-high-resolution computer vision for building a digital twin for the Society 5.0 era.”

R-CCS researchers will use DataScale to develop surrogate models to improve the accuracy of ultra-high-resolution 3D computer vision, such as more precise inspection of highways and other social infrastructure, and to process ultra-high-resolution image datasets that are difficult to handle with conventional technologies.

“We are excited to work with Fugaku, the world's premier supercomputer, to contribute to efforts in the Society 5.0 era,” said Toshinori Kujiraoka, Country Sales Director for Japan at SambaNova Systems. “SambaNova's unique reconfigurable dataflow architecture and its large memory capacity provide a comprehensive AI solution capable of processing higher resolution 3D images beyond 512x512x512. Combined with Fugaku, it provides a new resource for digital twin simulations.”

About RIKEN Center for Computational Science (R-CCS)

As a world-class research center in the field of high-performance computational science, R-CCS manages and operates supercomputer Fugaku, which began shared use in March 2021. R-CCS provides systems that contribute to solving social and scientific issues and also accelerate new IT fields such as big data and artificial intelligence. R-CCS is also actively engaged in social implementation efforts in various fields to accelerate the realization of Society 5.0, which is being promoted by the Japanese government.

About SambaNova Systems

Customers turn to SambaNova to quickly deploy state-of-the-art generative AI capabilities within the enterprise. Our purpose-built enterprise-scale AI platform is the technology backbone for the next generation of AI computing.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, SambaNova Systems was founded in 2017 by industry luminaries, and hardware and software design experts from Sun/Oracle and Stanford University. Investors include SoftBank Vision Fund 2, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Intel Capital, GV, Walden International, Temasek, GIC, Redline Capital, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, Celesta, and several others. Visit us at sambanova.ai or contact us at info@sambanova.ai. Follow SambaNova Systems on Linkedin.