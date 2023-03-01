Cookies Reveals "That Badu" Cannabis Line Created By Music and Cultural Icon, Erykah Badu

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies today unveiled “That Badu,” the first product line from its new partnership with Apple Trees, a cannabis company established by music and creative genius Erykah Badu. “That Badu,” a premium line of cannabis products designed with the wellness of women in mind, will be available on March 8—International Women's Day—followed by a second wave of items to release on May 14, just in time for Mother’s Day.

With cannabis now among the fastest-growing industries in the United States, it’s still largely white and male dominated, and growers and distributors of the plant routinely disregard the fastest-growing consumer segment, which is women.

“This collaboration with Erykah felt right and necessary for so many reasons. I was raised by my mother who was a powerful woman and I was mentored in the cannabis space by a powerful woman, so I think it’s extremely important for more women to be in the industry,” said Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies. “What Erykah represents is extremely unique and I believe it will elevate women in the space drastically. Plus, she is such a vibe and pleasure to work with, we took our time on this project and I’m beyond impressed with how hands-on she has been with everything.”

In 2020, Badu opened her online store, Badu World Market, where she debuted Apple Trees and its collection of cannabis accessories. However, when it came time to introduce her cannabis cultivar, Badu discovered a supportive mentor and partner in Berner.

“I had to take time to do my research,” said Badu in response to why it took so long to release a strain. “I chose to partner with Cookies because it met all of my expectations–from planting and quality control, to marketing and distribution. I’m honored to be able to create under Berner’s guidance and umbrella,” said the four time Grammy award winner.

The initial product line release on March 8 will feature Badu’s first cannabis cultivar, a cross of Lemonchello and Jet Fuel Gelato, offered in eighths and pre-rolls. Named after the line, the “That Badu” cultivar will be available to both leisure and medicinal customers across California’s Cookies and Lemonnade stores. Additional products–including Badu x Cookies SF apparel, topical creams, edibles and a non-psychoactive mushroom tea–are planned to arrive on the Cookies CBD and Badu World Market websites for purchase on May 14.

According to Badu, the cultivar has a scent of candied citrus and champagne, tastes like "melon and lemon drops," and provides women a "soft euphoric high." For the pre-rolls, the rose-scented rolling paper was developed in collaboration with Vibes as a symbol of appreciation and admiration for all women. “Instead of giving Mom a dozen roses for Mother's Day, give her a bouquet fragrant, rose-wrapped pre-rolls,” suggested Badu.

Badu’s vision was realized through every step of the process. From the research, to testing and packaging design process for the full suite of products, which include a porcelain tray for rolling joints and a bong shaped like a vase, that she dubbed the “Woman Vessel,” designed and created by potter Roberto Lugo. The blue-and-white motif, which places the cannabis leaf at the center of the botanical design, evokes ancient Chinese Qinghua ceramics and nods to Badu's appreciation for the earthenware's associations with harmony and balance.

With this release, the green-eyed singer-songwriter, best known for her hit “Bag Lady,” aims to use everything in her sac to dispel stigmas surrounding cannabis usage, particularly for moms and women, by fusing wellness, art, culture and fashion. Acknowledged as a plant medicine that has long been utilized in rituals, Badu frequently uses it when she serves as a doula for births and end-of-life care. She relies on cannabis' ability to quiet the mind, relax the body and balance the central nervous system in the form of oils, lotions, tinctures, teas and the flower itself.

“A cannabis line created with women in mind feels very, very necessary. There is an open space for women in cannabis, and I love the idea of joining the committee of supportive women in this lane,” Badu added.

After the debut, Berner and Badu hope to have the entire “That Badu” collection in every Cookies location worldwide.

About Cookies

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, and has since expanded to 58 retail locations in 18 markets across 6 countries. Cookies was named one of America’s Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co, and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.co

About Apple Trees

Erykah Badu, a Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter, established Apple Trees, a lifestyle cannabis company, in tandem with Badu's online retail venture, BaduWorld Market.com, in 2020. The company offers a variety of cannabis accessories, such as grinders, humidors, and bongs. With its 2023 partnership with the international cannabis brand Cookies, Apple Trees entered the premium cannabis market with its custom line and strain, "That Badu," sold only in Cookies stores. For more info on Apple Trees visit www.baduworldmarket.com.

