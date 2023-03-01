Lemonade Stand at Main & Vine Excited to Team up With Minor League Baseball Ahead of 2023 Season

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lemonade Stand at Main & Vine is taking its trio of All-American wines out to the ballpark this summer as a proud sponsor of Minor League Baseball (MiLB). A classic twist on an American favorite, these refreshing and sweet wines – each blended with all natural flavors of freshly squeezed lemonade and ripe-picked fruit – will be available for sampling at 25 MiLB stadiums across the nation including California, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas. Full list of participating ballparks can be found at mainandvinewine.com/milb/.

“It’s an exciting time for Lemonade Stand and The Wine Group; not only is the Minor League Baseball sponsorship a first for the brand, but we have a new Peach Lemonade Moscato on deck that we know will be a home run,” said Kimberly Geluz, Vice President of Value Portfolio and Innovation for The Wine Group. “Nothing says Americana like lemonade and baseball, so we are happy to offer a delicious take on a familiar favorite for fans to enjoy at the ballpark or at home on a warm summer evening.”

Peach Lemonade Moscato, the newest squeeze to join the lineup, will be available in April, and it is a refreshing infusion of delightfully sweet Moscato bursting with all natural flavors of fresh-squeezed lemonade and sun-ripened peaches with a smooth, juicy finish. Baseball fans can expect to try this new flavor at the ballpark along with the Lemonade Moscato and Strawberry Lemonade Rosé flavors which debuted last year.

“Minor League Baseball is proud to offer Lemonade Stand at Main & Vine at 25 ballparks this season,” says Allison Creekmore, Vice President of Minor League Baseball Business Operations at MLB. “Pairing these refreshing wines with America’s national pastime not only will bring our avid fan bases together, but long-lasting memories will be created with every swing of the bat.”

About Lemonade Stand at Main & Vine

Lemonade Stand at Main & Vine is a new line of wines blended with natural flavors of fresh-squeezed lemonade and ripe sun-kissed fruit. The wine is now available nationally in three blends, Lemonade Moscato, Strawberry Lemonade Rosé, and new Peach Lemonade Moscato, with a suggested retail price of $7.99 for 750mL and $11.99 for 1.5L. Lemonade Stand at Main & Vine wines are lower in alcohol at 6.5% ABV and only 90 calories per 5 oz serving, as well as vegan-friendly and gluten-free. Available in 750mL and 1.5L bottles, this ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage is best enjoyed cold and served over ice.

Lemonade Stand at Main & Vine is a proud supporter of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer. The foundation’s mission is to change the lives of children with cancer through funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer.

To learn more about where to purchase Lemonade Stand at Main & Vine, visit the Main & Vine website at www.mainandvinewine.com or on social media at @LemonadeStandWines and @Mainandvinewine.

About The Wine Group

Established in 1981, The Wine Group is America’s second largest winery. Its portfolio of wines includes Cupcake Vineyards, Franzia, 7 Deadly, Beringer Main & Vine, Benziger Family Winery, Chloe Wine Collection, Charles Smith Wines, Cooper and Thief, The Dreaming Tree, Imagery Estate Winery, Lemonade Stand @ Main & Vine, Tribute, and numerous other brands.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball (“MiLB”) consists of 120 teams across four classification levels (Single-A, High-A, Double-A and Triple-A) that are affiliated with Major League Baseball’s 30 teams. Fans flock to MiLB games to see baseball’s future stars and experience the affordable family friendly entertainment that has been a staple of MiLB since its inception in 1901. For more information, visit MiLB.com. Follow MiLB on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.