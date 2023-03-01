Materialise and Exactech Collaborate to Bring Personalized Implants to More Patients

LEUVEN, Belgium & GAINESVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Materialise, a leader in medical 3D planning and printing solutions, announces a collaboration with Exactech, a developer and producer of innovative implants, instrumentation, and smart technologies for joint replacement surgery, to provide advanced treatment options for patients with severe shoulder defects. Exactech will include the Materialise Glenius solution in their portfolio, enabling surgeons to help patients with personalized implants in Europe and Australia.

Shoulder replacements account for approximately 60 percent of orthopedic extremity procedures and represent one of the fastest-growing markets in orthopedics. With increasing expectations of patient satisfaction, surgeons are looking for treatment options to improve clinical outcomes even for challenging cases. Orthopedic surgeons can leverage Materialise’s personalized implants to treat patients with substantial glenoid bone loss for whom standard and augmented reverse shoulder implants would not lead to sustainable results.

“By including the Materialise Glenius implant into our existing offering, we’re providing surgeons in Europe and Australia access to an even more extensive shoulder portfolio,” said Chris Roche, Exactech Sr. Vice President, Extremities. “We are happy to partner with Materialise to bring greater personalization and additional artificial intelligence technology to shoulder reconstruction.”

Materialise’s Clinical Engineers design each Glenius implant based on the patient’s unique anatomy using 3D data, simulation, and artificial intelligence. Optimizing the fixation and stability of the implant while maximizing bone preservation aims for more predictable clinical outcomes in the most challenging eroded glenoid scenarios.

“Demand is growing in the orthopedic industry for personalization of medical devices,” said Brigitte de Vet, Vice President, Medical at Materialise. “Medical device companies adopt mass personalization by starting with high-value use cases and moving towards more high-volume applications. Materialise is dedicated to enabling researchers, engineers, and clinicians to revolutionize patient-specific treatment that improves clinical outcomes.”

Materialise helps clinicians and medical device companies with implants, surgical guides, software, and other 3D technologies to provide mass personalization to patients around the world.

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates three decades of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which together form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise’s open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional information, please visit www.materialise.com.

About Exactech

Exactech is a global medical device company that develops and markets orthopedic implant devices, related surgical instruments and the Active Intelligence® platform of smart technologies to hospitals and physicians. Headquartered in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech markets its products in the United States, in addition to more than 30 markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. Visit www.exac.com for more information and connect with us on LinkedIn, VuMedi, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

