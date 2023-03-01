Biological Dynamics and Oregon Health & Science University Collaborate on Early-Stage Pancreatic Cancer Detection Study

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biological Dynamics, Inc., a company developing and commercializing its exosome-isolation ExoVerita™ platform for early disease diagnostics and other applications, announced its collaboration with the Brenden-Colson Center for Pancreatic Care at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) to study its ExoVita™ Pancreas assay. The Brenden-Colson Center has a robust, integrated clinical-translational interface to drive innovative patient care and nourish scientific collaborations.

The ExoVita Pancreas assay significantly improves the care of patients at high risk for pancreatic cancer through earlier detection. In this study, blinded samples from up to 520 subjects will be tested. Case samples will be sourced from patients with early-stage pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), while control samples will come from subjects with benign conditions (such as pancreatic cysts) and “healthy” individuals.

For patients diagnosed with advanced disease, pancreatic cancer is highly lethal. “Our core goal is to move the needle for high-risk patients through early PDAC diagnosis. Detection is limited using the standard imaging and endoscopy methods currently available,” said Rosalie C. Sears, PhD, Co-Director of the Brenden-Colson Center and Professor, Department of Molecular and Medical Genetics at OHSU. According to Brett C. Sheppard MD, FACS, Professor of Surgery and Co-Director of the Brenden-Colson Center: “Finding tumors at an earlier stage will provide the opportunity for prompt neoadjuvant therapy followed by targeted interception with potentially curative minimally invasive surgical techniques to optimize survival and quality of life.”

Drs. Sears and Sheppard believe ExoVita Pancreas is a promising test to isolate exosomal PDAC biomarkers from blood. ExoVita Pancreas detects Stage 1 and Stage 2 PDAC with high sensitivity, which can improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Oregon Health & Science University and look forward to collaborating to evaluate the clinical validity of our ExoVita Pancreas test,” said Paul Billings, MD, PhD, CEO of Biological Dynamics. “The Brenden-Colson Center for Pancreatic Care are pioneers in integrating cutting-edge technologies into their research, and were early adopters of exosome-isolation on the ExoVerita platform. This partnership is another step towards providing diagnostics for early cancer detection that are reliable and affordable for the surveillance of high-risk patients.”

Biological Dynamics’ ExoLuminate registry study (NCT05625529), which enrolled its first patient in December 2022, will determine how the ExoVita Pancreas test performs in prospective at-risk populations.

About Biological Dynamics

Biological Dynamics, Inc., is committed to improving global health outcomes by detecting diseases at the earliest stages. The Company’s proprietary ExoVerita platform simplifies isolation of extracellular vesicles, enabling multiomic applications. Its PDAC assay (ExoVita Pancreas) operates in a College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, CLIA-certified clinical laboratory in San Diego. Biological Dynamics recently announced the initiation of the ExoLuminate study, a clinical trial to demonstrate effectiveness of early-stage detection of pancreatic cancer. Learn more at www.ExoLuminate.com.

Disclaimer: Biological Dynamics does not provide diagnostic information. ExoVita Pancreas is a ‘Research Use Only’ (RUO) test produced from Biological Dynamics’ CAP/CLIA certified lab. Any and all clinical decision-making remains, in all cases, with patients and their physician providers.