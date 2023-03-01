Kasheesh Announces Key Financial Partnerships to Strengthen Consumer Purchasing Power and Secure Online Purchases

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kasheesh, the first to market digital payment platform that allows anyone to split payment for online purchases across multiple combinations of debit and credit cards, announces key integrations with three of the biggest digital payment brands, VISA, Plaid and Stripe, to offer extended purchasing power, as well as pivotal platforms that offer product protection for electronics (Akko), home goods (Mulberry) and credit monitoring and financial wellness (Array).

Better Purchase Protections with VISA, Plaid and Stripe

As the worlds of entertainment and travel continue to open back up, higher cost items like music events, plane tickets, accommodations, and live sports come with a financial burden (and extraneous fees) that often involves overloading a singular credit or debit card during the online purchase process. Since its launch, Kasheesh has made it a mission to offer sustainable spending solutions utilizing what the shopper already has: their own cards.

Whereas online purchases have historically been limited to the use of one card meaning risks of maxing out an account or underutilizing rewards across many, Kasheesh is the first payment platform to put the choice of using multiple combinations of cards back into the consumer’s hands without adding further financial burden.

The average Kasheesh customer uses the platform for 10 or more purchases a month and spends an average of $1,250 per month, making purchase protection incredibly important. With the recent inclusion of VISA, Plaid and Stripe, three of the biggest and most secure digital payment solutions in the world, Kasheesh now allows a broader and more secure range of online purchases with merchants.

In addition to fortifying its payment offerings, Kasheesh has also brokered key partnerships with three digital platforms focused on important aspects of online shopping: product protection for electronics and home goods with Akko and Mulberry respectively and consumer spending safety via Array’s credit monitoring and financial wellness tools.

Customer Volume Exploding, Team Expansion

In July 2022, Kasheesh formally announced its seed round, totaling $5 million USD. In February 2023 following a snowballing increase in customer transaction volume (handling $40 million worth of transactions in 2022 alone) and a user retention rate of 75.82%, Kasheesh continued to attract investors with a celebrity-packed investment (led by Lil Baby, Michael Rubin, Robin Wright and Odell Beckham Jr.) totalling $8.5 million.

Kasheesh continues investing in itself by making key hires, specifically for strategic partnerships, affiliate programs, full-stack engineering, and customer service. Former Sony Music Entertainment / Columbia Records senior commercial strategist Tyler Dito joins Kasheesh as its head of strategic partnerships, responsible for commercial integrations with key brands. Former Paypal Honey affiliate lead Delaney Tiger joins Kasheesh as its head of affiliate marketing. Former Capital One Card Experience marketing executive Patrick Flahive joins to lead product marketing. Patrick Karsh and Alexander Smith, both senior full-stack software engineers, have significant backend expertise with b2c and major banking brands.

Kasheesh is currently only available in the U.S. and currently works on Chrome with expansion to other browsers including Edge, Firefox, and Safari soon. For more information and to sign up, please visit https://www.kasheesh.co/ and follow us on social media: Instagram: @kasheesh.pay, Twitter: @kasheeshpay and on LinkedIn.

About Kasheesh:

Kasheesh represents a new era for payments. Kasheesh is a first-to-market digital payment platform that allows anyone to split payment for online purchases across multiple debit and credit cards in any way they want, for free. We believe any shopper regardless of income and credit score should be able to consolidate spending power across their spending cards in order to optimize rewards and build credit with real-time transactional intelligence. More importantly, we believe unlocking the full potential of debit and credit cards will help consumers everywhere make more responsible spending decisions powered by analytics.