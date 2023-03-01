Vallourec Chooses Balance to Power Entry Into the Oil and Gas eCommerce Market

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vallourec, a global leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and industrial applications, has selected Balance to power the payments solution for its new online platform, Behub-e, which enables energy and industrial market players from all over the world to interact and transact online. Balance is the top B2B payments experience company that offers the first online checkout built for businesses. In partnership with Balance, thousands of companies in the global energy market will be able to securely facilitate payments online with multiple sellers worldwide. With Balance, Vallourec can reach the widest array of sellers and buyers with a smooth checkout experience that aligns with the ease of everyday online shopping.

“Balance’s B2B net terms, which allow buyers to pay after 30 days, is a game changer. This was a major decision factor for us,” said Geoffroy de Roffignac, Director of Online Business at Vallourec. “Other providers only manage the payment portion, so the ability to include net terms sets Balance apart. Vallourec is continuing to grow our marketplace with this simple, all-in-one checkout experience.”

Payment delays are a considerable pain point for companies with paper-based transactions. In April 2022, Vallourec launched its Behub-e payment solution to offer its B2B customers the ability to transact with the ease of everyday consumers. By partnering with Balance, Vallourec is enabling its customers to leverage all payment methods including credit card, ACH or wire transfers, using net payment terms.

“Balance is proud to elevate industry leaders like Vallourec by offering customers a seamless payment experience,” said Bar Geron, co-founder and CEO of Balance. “A decade ago, people would have said it’s impossible for a smaller company on the other side of the world to purchase parts and equipment from one the world’s largest steel pipe manufacturers. Balance is opening the door to global trade for thousands of buyers and sellers like never before. There is an increasing need for payment solutions with real-time net terms so that customers can enjoy instant payouts and zero risk. Balance is committed to owning the entire B2B checkout experience.”

Vallourec provides benchmark tubular solutions for the energy sectors and other applications — from oil and gas wells in extreme conditions to next-generation power plants, architectural projects and extremely high-performing mechanical equipment. Adapted to the challenges of the 21st century, Vallourec’s comprehensive and innovative solutions are designed for three main markets: oil and gas, low-carbon energy, and industry.

Behub-e is poised to revolutionize the oil and gas industry. Vallourec’s new online marketplace opens its top-tier inventory of steel products and equipment to companies – big and small – from around the world. This partnership will play a valuable role in allowing Vallourec to expand its eCommerce business offerings by reducing friction in the B2B payments process. By combining forces, the supply chain is becoming faster, easier and more accessible for buyers and sellers across the board.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 17,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions to make any project possible. For more information, please visit https://behub-e.com/ or follow @behub_e on Twitter.

About Balance

Balance is the first self-serve digital checkout experience company for B2B businesses. By leveraging payments and risk-assessment technology, any B2B company that sells goods online can now offer their buyers a wide range of payment methods (ACH, Card and Wire) and flexible payment terms, and get paid easily and instantly — all in one place. For more information, please visit https://www.getbalance.com/ or follow @GetBalanceHQ on Twitter.