Axiomatics Partners with Authomize to Deliver the First Policy-Based Access Control Approach to OpenITDR

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axiomatics, the leader in delivering next-generation authorization and Authomize, the Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) Platform today announced a partnership that will enable organizations to combine Authomize’s identity context with Axiomatics’ Orchestrated Authorization solution to accelerate their Zero Trust strategies.

With the proliferation of work from anywhere and challenges like cybersecurity talent shortages, identity and access are prime attack surfaces for hackers. According to a Gartner® report, “Credential misuse was involved in 40% of security breaches in 2021. Modern identity threats can subvert traditional identity and access management (IAM) preventative controls, such as multifactor authentication (MFA). This makes identity threat detection and response (ITDR) a top cybersecurity priority for 2022 and beyond.1” It is therefore critical and urgent for organizations to understand if an identity will compromise its systems, to what degree, and how it should respond.

“There is no singular solution when it comes to Zero Trust – a composable architecture with an ecosystem of the right vendors is the optimal approach, as it enables continuous innovation to meet not only today’s challenges, but also address new issues that will emerge in the next few years,” said Mark Cassetta, CPO for Axiomatics. “We are pleased to partner with Authomize to add a powerful element to organizations looking to modernize their approach both to access control and to ITDR.”

OpenITDR is an open-source framework established to boost identity security and facilitate ITDR adoption by sharing knowledge, experience and tools. With this partnership, organizations can take advantage of solutions from both Axiomatics and Authomize to execute a more advanced approach to identity-first security and ITDR initiatives.

“For ITDR to be effective, vendors across the identity and security ecosystem must focus on sharing signals,” said Gal Diskin, co-founder and CTO for Authomize. “Through our partnership with Axiomatics, we offer a more integrated approach to Zero Trust by combining ITDR and policy-based access control, which are critical to organizations taking an identity-first approach.”

The Axiomatics Orchestrated Authorization solution offers the most adaptable and scalable implementation of policy-based access control (PBAC), enabling enterprises to centralize their authorization strategy while decentralizing policy modeling, testing, deployment, and analysis.

OpenITDR is available on Github and is open to vendors, integrators, customers and anyone from the ITDR community.

About Axiomatics

Axiomatics is the originator and leading provider of runtime, fine-grained authorization delivered with attribute-based access control (ABAC) for applications, data, APIs, and microservices. The company’s Orchestrated Authorization strategy enables enterprises to effectively and efficiently connect Axiomatics’ award-winning authorization platform to critical security implementations, such as Zero Trust or identity-first security. The world’s largest enterprises and government agencies continually depend on Axiomatics’ award-winning authorization platform to share sensitive, valuable, and regulated digital assets – but only to authorized users and in the right context. Please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube to learn more.

