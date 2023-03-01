PrimeLending® Works with SimpliSafe® to Offer Award-Winning Home Security System to First-Time Homebuyers

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PrimeLending, a national mortgage lender, and SimpliSafe®, maker of award-winning home security systems, today announced a strategic partnership to offer homebuyers preventive smart home protection to celebrate and protect their purchase. Through this strategic partnership, PrimeLending is giving homebuyers who finance their mortgage through the company a no-cost 7-piece home security system from SimpliSafe, the perfect “welcome home” gift to mark a simple and safe start to homeownership. The system features key components including the SimpliCam® HD camera, a motion sensor and entry sensors, as well as two complimentary months of SimpliSafe’s most comprehensive 24/7 professional monitoring.1

“Buying a home is an exciting new beginning and an important milestone we’re thrilled to celebrate by offering this special gift,” said Cheryl Hayes, Senior Vice President of Marketing for PrimeLending. “We take pride in delivering our customers the confidence and peace of mind that comes from knowing they’ve made the right financial decision, and the SimpliSafe home security system is a great compliment.”

PrimeLending and SimpliSafe are committed to providing customers with a safe space that they can call home. Award-winning SimpliSafe hardware and professional monitoring coupled with the straightforward, empowering mortgage experience from PrimeLending will make this partnership a clear win for eligible PrimeLending customers.

“There is no better time to start thinking about home protection than when you move into your first home,” said Michael Bobich, Director of Partnerships at SimpliSafe. “That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with PrimeLending to put advanced home security technology and monitoring in the hands of new homeowners, providing not only protection but also peace of mind during this major life transition.”

For more information about the partnership, please visit PrimeLending.com or SimpliSafe.com.

ABOUT PRIMELENDING

PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company, is a national home lender combining personal guidance and local expertise with fast service, more mortgage options and the flexibility to meet homeowners’ unique needs. We’re focused on empowering our customers to boldly pursue their homeownership goals, whether they’re looking to buy, refinance or renovate a home. The PrimeLending team works alongside our customers in all 50 states, helping them make informed home financing decisions and have a rewarding experience along the way. Delivering on this promise for more than 35 years, we’re proud to consistently earn a 96% customer satisfaction rating2. PrimeLending is a wholly owned subsidiary of PlainsCapital Bank, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH). More information at PrimeLending.com. Equal Housing Lender.

About SimpliSafe®

SimpliSafe® fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly-esteemed publications and was recently awarded “Best Overall Home Security System of 2023” by U.S. News & World Report. SimpliCam, SimpliSafe, and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.

1SimpliSafe offer valid only for first time homebuyers who apply for a home loan by March 31, 2023, and who close the loan by June 30, 2023, with PrimeLending. Eligible borrowers will receive a 7-piece SimpliSafe home security system kit along with two months of monitoring service. After introductory period standard monitoring plan fees will apply. SimpliSafe Terms of Sale and all other applicable SimpliSafe Terms and Condition apply and can be found at https://simplisafe.com/terms-sale. PrimeLending and SimpliSafe are not affiliated. Not valid with any other offers and while supplies last.

All loans subject to credit approval. A qualification is not an approval of credit and does not signify that underwriting requirements have been met. Conditions and restrictions apply.

2Survey administered and managed by an independent third party following loan closing. 96% satisfaction rating refers to the average rating our customers have given our loan officers for the period 01/01/22-12/31/22.

© 2023 PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company. (NMLS: 13649) Equal Housing Lender