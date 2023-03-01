Blueprint Power Supports the American Red Cross to Optimize Building Electricity Usage and Reduce Carbon Footprint

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blueprint Power, an innovative services and technology platform that transforms buildings into valuable flexible energy assets, is excited to announce today that they are working with the American Red Cross to optimize the nonprofit’s electricity usage, reduce its carbon footprint, and evaluate the installation of distributed energy resources to save energy and improve resiliency.

The program will kick off at three American Red Cross facilities in New York City, West Henrietta, New York, and Burlington, Vermont. These three sites are serving as a first step in helping the American Red Cross work towards decarbonizing its portfolio of hundreds of buildings, totaling 11 million sq. ft across the U.S.

As part of the program, Blueprint Power will install its DIGBOX® metering hardware at each location to collect detailed, real-time energy usage data. Blueprint’s platform and proprietary in-building analytics will then allow the Red Cross to visualize and identify ‘quick win’ site energy investments and energy management optimizations, while supporting enhanced operational improvements and carbon reporting capabilities.

"Blueprint Power is proud to help life-saving organizations like the American Red Cross achieve its sustainability goals," said Robyn Beavers, CEO of Blueprint Power. "Through our combined energy markets expertise and innovative technology, we can enable the organization to generate new revenue streams from its buildings’ flexible energy capacity. This means that the Red Cross can put more money toward supporting those in need while also working towards its sustainability goals.”

“We are committed to doing our part to help mitigate the climate crisis and reduce our environmental footprint,” said Noel Anderson, chief sustainability officer for the American Red Cross. “Our work with Blueprint Power is an important step in analyzing and reducing our emissions.”

