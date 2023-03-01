Yukon Supports Crossplane Capital’s Investment in Viking Fence

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yukon Partners (“Yukon”), a provider of mezzanine capital for middle market private equity transactions, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Crossplane Capital (“Crossplane”) to support the acquisition of Viking Fence (“Viking” or the “Company”), a leading provider of fence and sanitation rental equipment, as well as permanent fence installations and complementary building products and services to commercial and residential markets throughout Texas. Viking, founded in 1972, is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with additional locations the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.

David Sampair, Principal of Yukon, stated, “We are excited to be partnering with Crossplane and the Viking management team in the next phase of the Company’s growth. Viking has established a strong market position throughout Texas driven by their high-quality customer service.” He added, “Crossplane’s prior experience in rental-based businesses will allow Viking to capitalize on several considerable growth opportunities.”

“We have known the Yukon team for many years and are thrilled to have Viking be our first investment partnering with them,” said Greg Balliro, Partner at Crossplane. "Viking has over 50 years of operating history and a local presence in some of the most attractive markets in the country and represents a unique opportunity to partner with an owner to leverage our significant experience owning and operating service and rental-based businesses.”

Dorsey & Whitney LLP provided legal counsel to Yukon.

About Viking Fence

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, with additional branch locations in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston, Viking Fence is a leading provider of fence rentals, sanitation rentals, fence installations and complementary building products and services to commercial and residential markets throughout Texas. For more information, please visit www.vikingfence.com or www.rentviking.com.

About Yukon Partners

Yukon Partners is an independent and unaffiliated junior capital provider, primarily serving middle market private equity sponsor led business transactions in the U.S. and Canada. The transactions in which Yukon invests include buyouts, growth and platform strategies, recapitalizations, mergers/acquisitions, and public-to-private buyouts. Yukon typically invests up to $60 million per transaction and currently manages over $1.8 billion across four funds. Yukon Partners has offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Boston, Massachusetts, and West Palm Beach, Florida. For more information, please visit www.yukonpartners.com.

About Crossplane Capital

Launched in 2018, Crossplane Capital is a Dallas-based private equity firm that makes control investments in niche manufacturing, value-added distribution and industrial business services companies. The firm seeks to partner with lower-middle market companies to enhance financial performance and generate strategic value creation. For more information, please visit www.crossplanecapital.com.