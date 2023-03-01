Billigence Partners With H2O.ai to Transform Its Business With Automated Machine Learning

SYDNEY & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the AI cloud leader, H2O.ai, announced a partnership with global business intelligence consultancy Billigence, to accelerate internal innovation by making it easy to create, deploy and glean insights from AI-powered predictive models.

Billigence is trusted by a broad customer base spanning finance, media, telecommunications, energy, retail and government. It helps companies in these sectors thrive in the digital era by transforming how they harness data consolidation, visualization, analytics, and governance to make better informed business decisions.

“H2O.ai amplifies the effectiveness of our AI experts while making cutting edge data science easy and accessible to anyone who wants to use it,“ said Jana Kapr, CEO of Billigence. “We’ve already seen significant impact from its cloud AI tools and we have only scratched the surface of what’s possible.”

H2O.ai uses AI to make data a business asset while maintaining expert levels of accuracy, speed, and transparency into the algorithms. The H2O.ai Cloud solves complex business problems and accelerates the discovery of new ideas with results that can be understood and trusted. The low-code and flexible architecture makes it easy to explain and enhance machine learning (ML) operations in any sector.

“It is our mission to enable companies across the world to become AI superpowers. We can achieve this goal faster and at a greater scale through the partnerships we build,” said Sri Ambati, CEO and founder of H2O.ai. “Our partnership with Billigence will further empower barrier free access to machine learning and AI for communities in APAC.”

Billigence’s CEO Jana Kapr was interviewed recently about the successful integration of H2O.ai into the business’ best of breed technology ecosystem. Highlighting how ML & AI initiatives are critical for future success, she delves into how tasks that previously took months, or even years, to complete manually are accomplished in a few hours with H2O.ai. The models created can be easily tweaked and used for day-to-day decision making that can help businesses to optimize and increase revenue.

Watch the full interview below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2xa5qrc1GI

ABOUT H2O.AI

H2O.ai is the leading AI Cloud company, on a mission to democratize AI.

As a company, it distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud tools that solve powerful problems. Goldman Sachs, NVIDIA, and Wells Fargo are not only customers and partners, but strategic investors in the company.

H2O.ai’s marquee products of Driverless AI, Hydrogen Torch and Document AI have transformed over 20,000 global organizations and over half of the Fortune 500, including AT&T, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Citi, GlaxoSmithKline, Hitachi, Kaiser Permanente, Procter & Gamble, PayPal, PwC and Unilever.

Join the movement of AI4Good at www.h2o.ai.