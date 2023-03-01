PatientFi and PracticeHwy Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Fertility Access and Affordability

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PatientFi, a point-of-sale technology platform offering patients a friendly way to pay for medical and dental procedures, today announced its strategic partnership with PracticeHwy’s electronic medical records solution, eIVF. The goal of this partnership is to help more fertility providers and patients access friendly patient financing directly within eIVF’s patient portal and broaden the accessibility and affordability of fertility procedures.

“PatientFi is committed to improving access to fertility treatments and procedures through flexible, stress-free patient financing,” said Katie Hernandez, PatientFi Vice President of Marketing. “We’re thrilled to be a preferred financing partner with eIVF and expand our footprint with fertility providers nationwide.”

PatientFi partners with healthcare practices and healthtech providers to remove cost barriers by offering patients friendly monthly payment plans to ease financial burdens and expand accessibility through best-in-class technology integration and payments solutions. This partnership will benefit both providers and patients across all 140 eIVF fertility clinics.

"eIVF’s strategic partnership with PatientFi supports our growing ecosystem of fertility partnerships focused on improving patient outcomes and clinic performance,” said Nimesh Shah, PracticeHwy CEO. “This collaboration enables a seamless, simplified process for patients to apply for financing, supporting the patient journey through our network of fertility centers.”

ABOUT PATIENTFI

PatientFi is a point-of-sale platform used by healthcare providers to seamlessly offer their patients a friendly financing alternative to pay for out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. The Company’s mission is to make life-changing procedures and treatments more accessible to more patients, and bring friendly, easy, and flexible financing to the forefront of healthcare practices. Today, PatientFi serves a broad national network of healthcare providers across fertility, plastic surgery, dermatology, dentistry, audiology and ophthalmology. For more information, visit www.PatientFi.com and follow PatientFi on Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT PRACTICEHWY

PracticeHwy is a leader in healthcare software which serves over 140 fertility practices and clinics worldwide. In 2002, they launched eIVF, one of the first electronic medical record (EMR) platforms focused on Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI) practices. Since then, eIVF has supported data entry for over a million cycles. Known for its pursuit of excellence in the fertility industry, PracticeHwy has seen a consistent growth trajectory throughout the years by continuously developing innovative solutions which support all aspects of a fertility center's operations. For more information on eIVF, visit www.eivf.org.