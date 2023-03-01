Tour24 Names Erik Sumwalt as Vice President of Product, Announces Platform-Wide Deployment with Case & Associates

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tour24, developer of the award-winning mobile app offering renters an easy way to tour apartments and empowering leasing teams to seamlessly manage tours, today announced it has been selected as the self-guided tour partner for Case & Associates Properties, Inc., and has appointed multifamily and student housing veteran Erik Sumwalt as Vice President of Product. The Tour24 platform will deploy across all Case & Associates communities, representing more than 30,000 units across six states.

“Our prospects shouldn’t have to wait for a leasing agent to be available to tour a property, and our leasing agents need time to give everyone the attention they deserve,” said Crystal Tolen, Regional Vice President at Case & Associates. “Tour24 has revolutionized apartment tours in the multifamily industry by letting potential renters tour properties whenever they like, as well as apply for and sign their lease easily and quickly. Working with Tour24 will reshape the way Case & Associates serves our existing and future residents and how fast we can lease up a property and focus on customer service.”

Georgianna W. Oliver, Founder and CEO of Tour24, says, “We are thrilled to partner with a company like Case & Associates. Truly the market leader in the midwest, Case has redefined multifamily and commercial property management with a unique vision based on family values and superior customer service. Their luxury properties are a valuable showcase for the Tour24 product. Their faith in our platform is proof that Tour24 is the right way to go for leasing and property tours.

As Tour24 establishes new partnerships, they are also inviting industry veterans onto the elite leadership team. To that end, Tour24 welcomes Erik Sumwalt as its new VP of Product. Erik is joining Tour24 from a position managing Greystar’s owned asset software and product platform, and he boasts 17 years of experience in the real estate business, where he has managed over $1.2 billion in assets in Texas and New Brunswick, New Jersey. Erik has extensive experience working in both multifamily and student housing and his perspective will be invaluable to Tour24 moving forward.

“I am incredibly humbled and excited to join the excellent Tour24 team at this point in its growth. Tour24 stands alone as the leader in self-guided tours, and is helping to transform the real estate industry,” said Sumwalt. “With ever-changing labor markets, ongoing legislative concerns, and the evolving needs of today’s prospects and employees, there has never been a better time to disrupt the traditional leasing journey.”

About Tour24

Tour24 is the award-winning platform provided to multifamily owners and operators offering self-guided tours. The solution provides renters easy access to self-guided tours via a custom, in-person, interactive and audio/visual tour experience. Tour24 integrates with existing technology stacks, and is the most comprehensive solution in the multifamily industry. Led by a high-caliber team of industry experts, Tour24 delivers more traffic, more tours, and ultimately more leases. The company is based in Boston and is privately held. Learn more at tour24now.com.

ABOUT CASE & ASSOCIATES

Since 1983, Case & Associates has worked to improve the current standards of property management by bringing a personal touch to client relationships and company culture. Scott Case, son of founder Mike, now leads the company with the same vision and is involved in every aspect of the business from maintenance to leadership. The Case & Associates executive team has over 200 years of combined experience in the real estate industry, and Case & Associates proudly manages over 30,000 units across six states as it continues to grow. More information is available at https://www.caseusa.com.