XY Retail Partners with UST to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Retailers in North America

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XY Retail, the global commerce solution helping retailers streamline omnichannel operations and foster the strongest, most meaningful, and most profitable relationships with their customers, today announced a partnership with UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company. UST partners with leading global firms to drive boundless impact across a range of industries, delivering measurable value and lasting change through digital transformation. The partnership will enable XY Retail to scale the company’s North American presence and drive adoption of its omnichannel platform across retailers in the US and North America.

XY Retail is a cloud-based, unified omnichannel commerce solution focused on driving digital transformation, increasing customer retention, growing revenue, and improving operations for luxury retailers. With over 100 years of combined retail industry experience and expertise and production support for over 250,000 Point-of-Sale nodes, UST will help XY Retail clients rapidly implement and deploy XY’s advanced technology offerings to deliver better customer experiences and grow revenue.

“The partnership with UST represents the next phase of growth for XY Retail as we continue to expand our presence around the globe,” said Susan Jeffers, CEO of XY Retail. “Combining UST's deep systems integration and strategic knowledge expertise with XY’s powerful omnichannel solutions will help propel our clients in their digital transformation journeys.”

“XY Retail opens doors to higher shopper engagement, improved customer retention, and better sales. These strengths complement UST’s unique ability to streamline retail processes gained from working with 12 of the top 25 global retailers as strategic partners. By working tirelessly to reimagine operations, UST has emerged as the preferred Digital Transformation and Innovation partner for our clients and we are excited about how partnering with XY Retail will help us to continue meeting emerging client needs,” said Alicia Council, Head of Global Retail, UST.

This news comes on the heels of XY Retail’s expansion in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa as retailers around the world are turning to the company’s platform to gain greater control of their retail systems and digitize their businesses.

About XY Retail:

XY Retail is the only headless unified commerce platform and POS built from the ground up for retail brands that want to streamline their omnichannel operations, foster meaningful customer relationships, and redefine the in-store experience for consumers and store associates. Luxury brands worldwide have adopted XY Retail’s API-driven, mobile-first cloud platform to modernize their stores and manage their entire global retail operations - from data decisioning, stock management, and order management to hyper-personalized clienteling and merchandising experiences. The platform also boosts commerce by enabling retailers to fulfill online orders up to 300 percent faster. XY Retail is headquartered in New York and Milan and operates in over 23 countries. The company is backed by Stage 1 Ventures and Monta Vista Capital.

Learn more at www.xyretail.com.