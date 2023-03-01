FAME Inc. and Tallo Enhance Partnership to Connect Gen Z to College and Career Opportunities in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FAME, Inc. and Tallo®, the online platform matching students and young adults nationwide to employers and colleges based on their interests and goals, announced today the renewal of a partnership dedicated to advancing education and career opportunities for K-12 students and other career seekers in Delaware.

Under the agreement, high schools, colleges, and employers in Delaware will have increased access to Tallo® to explore and get matched to college and career options in the state and attract students out of state to the same opportunities as they explore education and career paths. The result will bolster local and state employment, help organizations and colleges create an early pipeline for career recruiting and college admissions, and expand options that impact the future of students regardless of their background and location.

FAME, Inc. CEO Don Baker said, "This renewed partnership is a critical step in helping our young people achieve their potential all while assisting employers in our state attract and retain talent. I know the power of the Tallo® tool and have seen firsthand the impact that creating a healthy talent ecosystem can have on a state. We can indeed reshape Delaware’s workforce. Tallo is the right tool at the right time for Delaware.”

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with a leader like FAME, Inc., and to further our commitment to helping students achieve their dreams and discover what’s possible," said Ross Woodley, General Manager of Tallo. "By working together, we can create a pathway for students to explore, learn, and succeed no matter where they come from or what they hope to do in their career or education.”

FAME, Inc. and Tallo will work together to host events, workshops, and webinars that educate and engage students, educators, employers and communities. They will also collaborate to create and promote opportunities for students to connect with industry professionals, internships, scholarships, and more.

FAME, Inc. launched The Talent Engagement Connection several years ago to develop a stable, continuous talent pipeline for employers within the state by promoting and advancing the skills of Delaware’s talent. The Tallo platform supercharges these efforts to develop a stable, continuous workforce pipeline for employers while providing extensive data analytics and longitudinal tracking capabilities all within one digital ecosystem.

For more information, including student, school, and employer enrollment, visit www.famedelaware.org or explore www.tallo.com.

About FAME, Inc.:

FAME, Inc. is a non-profit whose mission is to motivate and prepare students in grades K-12, with a specific focus on girls and underrepresented minorities, to complete a college degree and or seek a career in STEM or other STEM related pathways. The vision is centered on Inspiring Career Confidence. FAME, Inc. provides educational resources, workforce supports, and innovation in STEM fields making a positive impact on the world.

About Tallo

Over 1.7 million talented individuals use Tallo to create digital portfolios to showcase their skills and accomplishments, connect with post-secondary institutions and companies, and access to customized career pathways and financial assistance guidance. Companies, colleges, and governmental entities work with Tallo to develop strategies to micro-target and connect with the Tallo community and build their future workforce pipeline. Tallo helps its partners understand Gen Z and Millennial talent, take a strategic approach to cultivate new and existing talent, and focus on quality matches with candidates who are the right fit. For more information, visit www.tallo.com.