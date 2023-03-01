Everyday Spending Made More Rewarding: Chase, DoorDash and Mastercard Launch First-Ever DoorDash Rewards Mastercard®

WILMINGTON, Del. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chase, the largest co-brand card issuer in the U.S., and DoorDash, the local commerce platform, today announced the launch of the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard®, the first-ever DoorDash credit card, with Mastercard as the exclusive payments network. The DoorDash Rewards Mastercard unlocks value and rewards for cardmembers with unlimited cash back on everyday purchases from all your neighborhood businesses both on and off the DoorDash platform. From restaurants to grocery and convenience stores, flower and pet stores, and more local and national retailers, cardmembers can conveniently access the best of their neighborhood with the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard.

The no fee DoorDash Rewards Mastercard, a World Elite Mastercard®, offers cardmembers the opportunity to earn cash back on delivery and every other purchase made with the card:

4% cash back on DoorDash and Caviar orders from hundreds of thousands of merchants on the DoorDash platform

3% cash back on dining when purchased directly from a restaurant, online or in-store

2% cash back on grocery stores, online or in-store

1% cash back on all other purchases

Cardmembers have flexible cash back redemption options, including:

Using rewards to pay for part or all of a DoorDash or Caviar order

Receiving a statement credit or direct deposit into a cardmember’s bank account

Redeeming rewards for gift cards from a variety of brands and retailers

“As we further our mission to empower local communities and connect people to the best of their neighborhoods, we are thrilled to introduce the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard to give consumers more convenience and value on their everyday purchases from their favorite businesses,” said Usman Cheema, Senior Director of Global Partnerships at DoorDash. “Together with longstanding partners Chase and Mastercard, we are delighted to offer rewards and cash back opportunities for cardmembers to support their neighborhood businesses. Every order on DoorDash helps local businesses grow, and we’re excited to continue championing the prosperity of local communities through our new cardmember benefits offered both on and off the DoorDash platform.”

“We’re excited to offer people who love DoorDash a compelling card that enables all their purchases to earn cash back toward future DoorDash orders,” said Ed Olebe, President of Chase Co-Brand Cards. “To unlock even more value and convenience, the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard can also be used to earn a complimentary DashPass membership every year. Simply put, if you love DoorDash, you will love this card.”

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Chase and DoorDash to bring added benefits to cardmembers shopping in their local neighborhoods,” said Sherri Haymond, EVP, Global Digital Partnerships at Mastercard. “The new DoorDash Rewards Mastercard is created to connect people to their communities through digital solutions, simple payment experiences and on-demand access.”

The launch offer for new cardmembers includes a free year of DashPass ($96 value)* and for a limited-time a $100 cash bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. DoorDash Rewards Mastercard cardmembers can extend their complimentary DashPass membership every anniversary year when they spend $10,000. With a DashPass membership, consumers can enjoy access to benefits including unlimited $0 delivery fees and lower service fees on eligible orders over the minimum subtotal from thousands of businesses on the platform, 5% DoorDash credits back on pickup orders, and member-only offers including exclusive items and experiences.

Additional exclusive cardmember benefits include:

$25 off the first two Nationwide Shipping orders of $100 or more, which is a $50 value**

10% off first order of $35 or more each month (up to $15 per order) on convenience, grocery, alcohol and DashMart purchases – a potential $90 value***

No annual fee

No foreign transaction fees

Cash back rewards don’t expire as long as the cardmember account is open

Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver

Trip Cancellation / Interruption

Extended Warranty

Purchase Protection

World Elite Mastercard benefits including: Monthly $5 credit off your first DoorDash order each month as an eligible DashPass member**** Complimentary 24/7 concierge service Earn a $5 Lyft credit after taking 3 rides in one calendar month when paying with your DoorDash Rewards Mastercard Access to Mastercard Priceless ® Experiences Exclusive offers on ride-sharing, food delivery, online shopping and more Peace of mind with protection from identity theft and fraudulent charges



For more information and to apply, visit chase.com/doordashcard.

*After your free period of DashPass, you will be charged the then-current annual renewal price (plus applicable taxes) automatically on a recurring basis until you cancel DashPass. DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal requirement listed on DoorDash for each participating merchant. Other fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. See full terms & conditions for the free DashPass offer, sign-up bonus, and for the DashPass anniversary benefit here.

**$25 Off Two Shipping Orders of $100 or More: Offer valid through 12/31/2023 on Shipping orders on DoorDash and Caviar only. Valid in the lower 48 states & Washington DC only (not available in Alaska, Hawaii, or Puerto Rico). Must use DoorDash Rewards Mastercard as payment method. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $100, excluding taxes and fees. Maximum value of each discount is $25. Select promo code from wallet at checkout. Alcohol available only in select markets from eligible stores. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. Cannot be combined with other offers, discounts, or deals. See full offer terms and conditions here.

***10% Off One Convenience, Grocery, Alcohol, or DashMart Order Every Month: Offer valid through 08/31/2023 on Convenience, Grocery, Alcohol, or DashMart orders on DoorDash only. Not valid on Caviar. Valid in the US only. Must use DoorDash Rewards Mastercard as payment method. Maximum value of discount is $15 each month. Apply promo code from Manage DoorDash Rewards Mastercard Accounts page at checkout. Limit one (1) order per calendar month. Alcohol available only in select markets from eligible stores. Discount apportioned equally across all items ordered. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. Cannot be combined with other offers, discounts, or deals. See full offer terms and conditions here.

****$5 Off: Offer valid on 1 order every calendar month for DoorDash Rewards Mastercard cardholders through 9/30/23 or while supplies last. Must use DoorDash Rewards Mastercard as payment method. This offer may be amended or canceled at any time without notice. The $5 discount does not roll over to the following month. If the full $5 value is not used on a single order, the remaining value will be forfeited. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. See full offer terms and conditions here.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves tens of millions of people and 5 million small businesses, with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

www.mastercard.com