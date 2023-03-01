Press Ganey Announces Collaboration With Epic to Advance Integration of Patient Experience Insight Into Electronic Medical Records

ORLANDO, Fla. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Press Ganey, the leader in patient, member, employee and consumer experience across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced an agreement with Epic to collaborate on deep integration of patient experience data into its more than 300 million patient records. The collaboration will aim to improve care by supporting personalized experiences and holistic understanding of all patients. Press Ganey is the first company to integrate experience data and guidance directly into Epic.

“Press Ganey and Epic are aligned in our vision of making care experiences as positive and seamless as possible for both patients and providers,” said Darren Dworkin, President and Chief Operating Officer of Press Ganey. "By integrating our patient experience measurement and improvement capabilities with Epic, we can empower healthcare providers with the insights they need to drive meaningful change and improve the human experience of care."

This integrated solution, which will be available later this year, is an important step in supporting real-time insight into patient feedback, allowing providers to respond quickly and efficiently to concerns. Initially, Press Ganey data and insights will be integrated into Epic’s MyChart patient portal and Cheers CRM, with integration into additional applications to be added in the future.

“As we continue our work to build a national health IT infrastructure that connects patients, providers, payers and more, experience management plays an important role,” said Alan Hutchison, vice president at Epic. “Press Ganey is a leader and will help deliver important insights directly in the workflows that Epic organizations use every day to create more personalized experiences for their patients.”

Press Ganey’s Human Experience (HX) Platform is a comprehensive solution for gathering, analyzing, visualizing and acting to improve patient and employee experience. It is designed to help healthcare organizations gather and use feedback to improve the overall quality of care and create a more positive experience for patients and staff.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey, the leading Human Experience (HX) healthcare performance improvement company, offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care. Press Ganey is a PG Forsta company.