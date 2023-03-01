Six Flags Hurricane Harbor New Jersey Reveals New Kids’ Rides and Major Enhancements for Summer 2023.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor unveils largest investment in more than two decades. The area will include a tree house play structure and fourteen new kids’ slides. (Photo: Business Wire)

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor unveils largest investment in more than two decades. The area will include a tree house play structure and fourteen new kids’ slides.

JACKSON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This summer, Six Flags Great Adventure will make a splash with exciting new attractions and offerings at Hurricane Harbor, the Tri-State Area’s premier water park destination.

The expansion features new slides and an all-new interactive splash play area perfect for the smallest guests, creating a delightful family experience. With exciting interactions, a playful sea creature beach theme, and vibrant colorful slides; children will have more to do at Hurricane Harbor New Jersey than ever before. Guests will also enjoy a range of park enhancements, including increased shade and dining options.

Interim Park President Randy Wilke highlighted the new additions, saying, “As one of the Northeast’s largest water parks, we are focused on increasing value for families and elevating the guest experience. This significant investment brings state-of-the-art kids’ attractions geared towards children under 42 inches tall, plus park enhancements aimed at providing exciting new experiences for all ages.”

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor’s investment includes several exciting features:

Splash Island – Kids will delight in the brand-new tree house play structure. With more than 50 play features, young families will love the mini slides and curtain waterfalls. But no treehouse is complete without that gigantic water bucket perched high above and always ready to soak the splash-seekers below.

– Kids will delight in the brand-new tree house play structure. With more than 50 play features, young families will love the mini slides and curtain waterfalls. But no treehouse is complete without that gigantic water bucket perched high above and always ready to soak the splash-seekers below. Seven Brand New Slides – Guests will find seven brand new colorful slides meant for smaller riders. The addition of Cowabunga , Jellyfish Twist (two slides), RipCurl , Shark Attack , Splashin’ Seal, and Stingray Racer bring the perfect number of drops and twists for little ones seeking a gentle thrill;

– Guests will find seven brand new colorful slides meant for smaller riders. The addition of , (two slides), , , and bring the perfect number of drops and twists for little ones seeking a gentle thrill; Enhanced Comfort – Families will have the ability to rent new cabanas and oversized umbrellas to enjoy shade and comfort during their day in the water park;

– Families will have the ability to rent new cabanas and oversized umbrellas to enjoy shade and comfort during their day in the water park; New Dining – Just across the bridge from Splash Island, visitors will find a revamped, open air dining experience, the perfect place to get an ice-cold beverage and mouth-watering food options.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor will open for the 2023 season on May 20. Season Passes start as low as $8.99/month, after initial payment, at sixflags.com/hurricaneharbornj. In preparation for the season, the water park is hiring for a variety of positions with great hourly pay, exciting perks and valuable benefits. Apply today at sixflagsjobs.com or text FUN to 732-307-6688 to start the hiring process.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of water parks in North America, with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. For 62 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

About Six Flags Great Adventure, Wild Safari and Hurricane Harbor

Six Flags Great Adventure is the World’s Largest Thrill Park with world-class, award-winning rides like Kingda Ka, Nitro, and Zumanjaro: Drop of Doom. The park offers two areas just for the littlest guests and great family rides for the whole family, plus entertainment, shopping, and a wide variety of dining options. Its Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure is one of the largest self-guided drive-through safari outside of Africa and gets guests up-close to more than 1,200 animals from around the globe in the privacy of their own vehicles. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is one of the Northeast’s largest water parks with more than 25 refreshing attractions for the whole family. www.sixflags.com/greatadventure

