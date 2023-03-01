Genians and Deloitte team up to deliver NAC-driven Zero Trust Network Access solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genians, the industry pioneer in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions, today announced a sales partnership with Deloitte, which recently joined forces with Makros, a Genians sales partner in Chile. Over the past three years, Makros has proven to be an outstanding business partner by consistently delivering Genian NAC solutions to the Chilean market:

Makros has grown its NAC revenues by 132% since 2020

Makros customer retention rate is 100%

With Makros’ record of success, Deloitte by virtue of this partnership will move to the forefront of cybersecurity consulting in Chile.

As Anthony Viel, CEO of Deloitte Canada, notes: “Makros’ presence and reputation in Chile are exceptional and we are delighted to have the opportunity to work alongside the best.” Indeed, the resulting combination of highly-skilled Makros and Deloitte resources will make it possible to provide end-to-end cybersecurity services and solutions in both existing and new sectors, not only in Chile but abroad.

Marcelo Díaz, former CEO of Makros and Deloitte Cyber Risk Partner, says “Genians’ comprehensive NAC solutions with flexible deployment options like subscription-based Cloud-Managed NAC makes it possible for us to quickly meet customers’ NAC requirements more effectively and economically. Now, as Genian NAC has evolved to support Zero Trust security initiatives, this will further bolster its place in enterprise cybersecurity practices.”

Kyeyeon Kim, Genians’ Co-founder and CTO, adds that, “As Marcelo mentioned, ​​Genians has extended its NAC capabilities to support Zero Trust security architecture by introducing NAC-driven ZTNA solutions, which provides secure access from anywhere in all campus, remote, cloud and even hybrid environments seamlessly. Team Genians is looking forward to working with Deloitte to boost up our cybersecurity business further by supporting Deloitte’s Zero Trust Access framework.”

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and service to address clients’ most complex business challenges. Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.

Our global Purpose is making an impact that matters. At Deloitte Canada, that translates into building a better future by accelerating and expanding access to knowledge. We believe we can achieve this Purpose by living our shared values to lead the way, serve with integrity, take care of each other, foster inclusion, and collaborate for measurable impact.

To learn more about Deloitte’s approximately 330,000 professionals, over 11,000 of whom are part of the Canadian firm, please connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

About Genians

Genians (KOSDAQ: 263860), the industry pioneer in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), provides a fundamental cybersecurity platform for building a trusted path to secure access for any connecting devices by leveraging its Device Platform Intelligence (DPI), Network Access Control (NAC), and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). Since 2005, the company has served more than 2,400 customers, in organizations of all sizes and industries, including global Fortune 500 companies, the government, the military, critical infrastructure, finance, healthcare, education, and more. Genians is working to build a better security culture in the connected world by teaming up with global communities and industry leaders around the world.