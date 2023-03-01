Sally Hansen® Is Back With Another Limited-Edition Collection in Partnership With Peeps®

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Sally Hansen® is once again teaming up with the iconic PEEPS® Brand to bring a limited-edition collection inspired by everyone’s favorite marshmallow treat. The new Sally Hansen Insta-Dri® X PEEPS® Collection will allow fans to express their PEEPSONALITY® with seven shades that feature an all new “sugar texture” for a finish that feels exactly like a sugar-coated PEEPS® Marshmallow treat.

Each polish in the collection incorporates Sally Hansen’s beloved revolutionary Insta- Dri® technology. The #1 quick-dry polish in the United States, Insta-Dri® features a three-in-one formula with a built-in base and top coat that dries in just 60 seconds. The new and improved Insta-Dri® swift precision brush provides full coverage in just one stroke so you can complete your brilliant look in less time than it takes to enjoy a PEEPS® Marshmallow Chick. One stroke. One coat. Done!

“Our first partnership with PEEPS® was so well-received we just had to do it again. We loved seeing all the creative ways our consumers used our polishes from creating nail art to including them in Easter baskets. We are looking forward to our second year partnering with the beloved brand to bring smiles to everyone this Spring,” said Celia Tombalakian, Vice President, Global Marketing for Sally Hansen.

“We are delighted to partner with Sally Hansen once again to bring the vibrant colors and textures of PEEPS® to life through nail polish. Our fans love everything and anything PEEPS®, so we are excited to give them another fun way to celebrate the season,” said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS®.

The limited-edition Sally Hansen Insta-Dri® X PEEPS® Collection features seven beautiful shades ($5.99 each) that can be mixed and matched to create your very own signature nail look:

PEEPS® Classic Chick

PEEPS® Pink Bunny

PEEPS® Blue Chick

PEEPS® Purple Bunny

PEEPS® Cotton Candy

PEEPS® Marshmallow

PEEPS® Party Cake

The Sally Hansen Insta-Dri® X PEEPS® Collection is available in mass-market drugstore, food, and e-commerce retailers nationwide while supplies last, starting February 2023.

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. As Just Born celebrates a century of sweetness, it has enjoyed being a part of family traditions and memories for 100 years. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work.

For more information, please visit www.justborn.com

ABOUT SALLY HANSEN

Sally Hansen Inc. is an American beauty brand, first founded in 1946 by Sally Hansen herself. Hard As Nails was the first Sally Hansen product filed for a patent in 1957. Since then, the brand has become famous for its dedication to making innovatively formulated beauty products. Beauty that really works. Learn more at sallyhansen.com or Instagram.

ABOUT COTY

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 130 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to making a positive impact on the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

For more information, please visit sallyhansen.com