eCloudvalley and Microsoft Partner up to Accelerate cloud Adoption in Hong Kong

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eCloudvalley Digital Technology (ECV), the leading global cloud solutions provider, announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft. With over 450 Hong Kong enterprises assisted in their digital transformation since 2016, eCloudvalley is now partnering with Microsoft to empower local enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey.

At the announcement ceremony, Joe Kwok, Country Manager, Hong Kong at eCloudvalley Digital, said: "We serve customers from industries such as finance, insurance, transportation, and communications. As the use of cloud technology becomes increasingly widespread as a new normal for all industries, we are seeing a growing demand for multi-cloud services from our customers. The cloud environment can be complex, and customers are looking for a one-stop solutions provider to navigate this landscape. Joint hands with Microsoft, we are confident that we can serve our customers more efficiently with comprehensive cloud service, including application modernization, data analysis, information security, and DevOps."

Kelvin Tse, Director, Microsoft Global Partner Solutions said, "eCloudvalley has demonstrated their strong cloud capabilities on the market. We believe that this partnership between eCloudvalley and Microsoft will benefit our customers by helping them achieve even more with the cloud."

At the event, eCloudvalley demonstrates some successful customer stories for Application Modernization on Azure and unveils its project on how eCloudvalley can help customers on their cloud journey. Based on the announcement, eCloudvalley is licensed with all Microsoft products. With a strong team of experienced cloud experts, eCloudvalley will be able to support customers in accelerating their digital transformation journey with a range of Microsoft products.

eCloudvalley has been recognized as a leading cloud solutions provider, having been named on Gartner's 2022 Market Guide for Public Cloud Managed and Professional Services Providers (Asia/Pacific) and listed as the 18th ranked provider globally and the top-ranked provider on the ChannelE2E World’s Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs (Managed Service Providers) for 2022.

About eCloudvalley

As a born-in-the-cloud partner, eCloudvalley provides a one-stop shop for cloud solutions, including Cloud consulting, Cloud migration, Big Data and Analytics, Cloud Native Application Development, Cloud Managed Services, DevOps, and Automation. With over 650 employees and a presence in locations worldwide, including Taiwan, China, Hong Kong/Macau, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the United States.

