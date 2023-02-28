ScaleWith Announces SellWith for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ScaleWith, Inc., a market-making SaaS technology company that embeds social impact funding into B2B and B2G transactions, today announced it has launched SellWith for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange.

ScaleWith empowers businesses, organizations, and public sector entities to unlock the value in their transactions by embedding social impact funding (e.g., Net Zero, climate, DE&I, Veterans/First Responders, STEAM Workforce) into their sales proposals. With SellWith for Salesforce, customers now have the tools to increase win rates, secure customer renewals, preserve pricing, and improve win-backs by providing differentiated business and societal value at no additional cost.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, SellWith for Salesforce is now available to Sales Cloud customers on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000HAMjZUAX

Through the SellWith App, Salesforce customers can improve new business win rates and preserve pricing while also achieving social impact commitments at no additional cost. SellWith also enables Salesforce customers to re-deploy underperforming and unused corporate customer acquisition and retention budgets (e.g., sales incentives, discounts, rebates, training, sponsorships, events, and advertising) into social impact incentives that can be embedded in sales proposals.

Sellers using SellWith for Salesforce select social impact funding recipients from SellWith’s proprietary network of 140+ Social Impact Partners, which deliver 500+ programs worldwide. SellWith’s proprietary methodology utilizes A.I., investor disclosures and ESG commitments to provide insights into buyers’ social impact priorities and identifies matching impact partners and programs. SellWith for Salesforce also closely tracks and quantifies social impact funding results through reports tied to KPIs that can be shared with stakeholders. ScaleWith’s prolific studio-quality content library of media assets helps customers highlight this impact with their customers, employees, and investors.

Comments on the News

“Delivering our SellWith SaaS products to Salesforce customers transforms social impact from a cost center into a revenue generator that enables businesses to increase revenue by improving win-rates, driving pricing and deepening customer relationships,” said Paul Polizzotto, Founder & CEO, ScaleWith. “By employing social impact as a sales incentive, SellWith customers can redirect underperforming and unused customer acquisition budgets to help achieve sustainability and social responsibility initiatives for their buyers while delivering unique value to their business partners at no additional cost.”

“SellWith’s innovative SaaS product enables Thunder to apply social impact funding to our sales proposals which differentiates us in the marketplace and positions us to win more business, increase revenue and expand existing customer assignments,” said Carter Wigell, CEO of Thunder. “We are proud to partner with ScaleWith to support critical social enterprise organizations that are transforming our world.”

“TIME CO2 is committed to making it easy for any company to offset their unavoidable carbon emissions by supporting the very highest quality climate projects. Our team scientifically vets climate projects and curates them in diversified portfolios designed for maximum impact,” said Simon Mulcahy, CEO of TIME CO2 and TIME President of Sustainability. “SellWith is already generating funding for TIME CO2’s Planet Portfolio that is flowing directly to highly vetted climate and nature projects. We're excited about our close partnership with the ScaleWith team that’s directly supporting amazing ecopreneurs and Indigenous communities.”

“SellWith for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they accelerate business transformation for customers by enabling them to unlock more value in their transactions and achieve social impact commitments,” said David Lee, Vice President of Product Management, Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 11 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Become a fan of SellWith: https://www.facebook.com/scalewithtech

Follow SellWith on Twitter: https://twitter.com/scalewithtech

Salesforce, Sales Cloud, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About ScaleWith

ScaleWith is a SaaS technology company that empowers customers to increase revenue and drive growth by embedding social impact into B2B and B2G transactions. ScaleWith’s suite of solutions enables businesses, organizations, and public sector entities to embed funding for social impact enterprises and programs (ESG, DE&I, First Responders & Veterans and STEAM Workforce Development) into existing sales and procurement transactions. Users can redirect underperforming and unused customer acquisition budgets toward social impact incentives, to help them meet their social impact commitments and corporate and regulatory obligations while simultaneously delivering unique value to their business partners by providing access to ScaleWith’s proprietary network of global social impact partners. ScaleWith and its predecessor companies have directed more than $100M to social impact initiatives and improved the lives of more than 60M people.

Visit scalewith.com to learn more.