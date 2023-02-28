Key Risk Announces Strategic Partnership to Enhance PEO Capabilities

HIGH POINT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Key Risk (a Berkley Company), a leading provider of workers compensation insurance products and services for employers throughout the United States, today announced a partnership with MIS, a ReSourePro Company. MIS will augment Key Risk’s back office administration and provide technology to support existing workers compensation insurance offerings for the Professional Employer Organization (PEO) industry. MIS brings significant expertise and increases Key Risk’s capacity to service large and complex PEOs.

Commenting on the partnership, Travis Moose, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Key Risk, said, “Since Key Risk began supporting the PEO industry we’ve searched for ways to enhance our service offerings and bolster our capabilities. MIS’s back office technology paired with Key Risk’s industry leading underwriting, risk management and claims will deliver our PEO clients with the exceptional service they deserve. Key Risk remains dedicated to the PEO industry and we’re pleased to make this investment in order to expand our capabilities.”

Kris George, Managing Director at MIS, said, “We are very excited at the opportunity to partner with an organization like Key Risk. Our technology solutions combined with Key Risk’s workers compensation and PEO expertise will deliver much needed capacity to the industry.”

ABOUT KEY RISK:

With over 35 years of proven expertise in the workers compensation industry, Key Risk delivers innovative and responsive solutions that provide our clients the freedom to do what they do best. Offering guaranteed cost options to employers nationwide, Key Risk focuses on delivering products and services within specialized verticals to reduce workers compensation exposures and deliver industry-leading results.

Key Risk is a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, whose insurance company subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior), Financial Size Category XV by A.M. Best Company and A+ (Strong), by S&P. Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued.

ABOUT MIS:

MIS is a tech-enabled business process management company specializing in policy administration and policy servicing solutions for the commercial P&C insurance market. Through an integrated suite of web-based services, MIS offers flexible solutions designed for carriers, MGAs, and program administrators. MIS services include submission management, policy administration, regulatory compliance, accounting, and program analytics.