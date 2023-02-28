HCLSoftware and SolarWinds Expand Partnership with Cloud-to-RAN 5G Network Observability Platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCLSoftware and SolarWinds are expanding their partnership announced in October 2022 to build an end-to-end 5G network observability platform from Cloud to RAN (Radio Access Network). This joint AI-based solution combines HCLSoftware’s Augmented Network Automation (HCL ANA) platform, HCL DRYiCE iObserve powered by SolarWinds, and other HCLSoftware telecom products with the SolarWinds observability, monitoring, and service management platform to provide a Cloud to RAN5G telecommunications observability platform for mobile network operators.

In October, SolarWinds announced its intended expansion with HCLSoftware’s DRYiCE product aimed at revolutionizing IT operations for enterprises, focused on bringing together the best-in-class advanced AIOps, end-to-end observability, and service management platform from both companies.

The HCL ANA Platform is HCLSoftware’s next-generation network optimization solution that enables mobile operators to manage their 5G services globally by automating multi-vendor and multi-technology (e.g., 4G and 5G) deployments in cloud or on-premises environments.

The HCL ANA ORAN-compliant platform automatically monitors real-time, cross-domain data to predict, configure, and optimize hybrid networks with AI-based self-healing techniques. One of the key use cases addressed by the HCLSoftware and SolarWinds 5G telecom network observability platform with a unified dashboard is the reduction of energy consumption and costs across not only the RAN but also core telecom network and IT infrastructure in the cloud or on-premises. This joint solution is designed to save mobile network operators millions of dollars a year, significantly reducing operating expenses.

The jointly created AI-based Cloud-to-RAN 5G telecom network observability platform also supports varied AI-based applications, including network congestion relief which improves network performance in areas with high traffic congestion, such as city centers, to provide fast and reliable 5G services to optimize subscribers’ quality of experience.

“We are excited to build this AI-based telecom observability platform with SolarWinds that will provide unparalleled savings for our telecom customers,” said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer, HCLSoftware.

“This joint solution provides deep integration between HCL iObserve (powered by SolarWinds Observability) and HCL ANA, and allows telecommunications customers to meet their observability needs across multi-cloud and 4G and 5G environments—all through a common platform,” said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, President and CEO, SolarWinds.

