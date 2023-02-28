AGI sponsors the men’s “big match up” in curling at 2023 Tim Hortons Brier

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rural Canada loves curling. That is “why,” for the fifth year, Ag Growth International Inc. (“AGI”), has proudly served as the presenting sponsor of Tim Hortons Brier (Canadian Men’s Curling Championship). The 2023 Brier, set for March 3-12 at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, is one of the top signature championship events sanctioned by Curling Canada.

“Curling is a grassroots sport with a very strong connection to rural communities,” says David Postill, AGI Sr. Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience (CX). “Many of AGI's farmers, dealers, employees, and ag-food customers grew up playing on local community ice. They either curled or knew family members or friends who played the sport. Consequently, sponsoring Brier, is like going back to our roots. It gives us a fantastic opportunity to introduce AGI and agriculture, in general, to a broader audience and, at the same time, honor the people in our hardworking agricultural communities who we serve.”

According to the Curling Canada, whose mission is to inspire and lead Canadians from playground to podium to achieve personal excellence, an estimated 1.4 million people regularly curl. Millions more watch tournaments LIVE or on television. And, even more important, over 1.8 million children engage in curling youth programs to foster fairness, diversity, inclusivity, performance excellence, personal growth, and authenticity.

The Brier has been held since 1927, traditionally during March. The winner of the 2023 Brier goes on to represent Canada at the 2023 World Curling Championships.

“Whether it is curling or farming, excellence is one of AGI’s core values embodied by farmers,” notes Postill. “At AGI, we tip our hats to the curlers, who are regular folks who dedicate thousands of hours at the rink practicing. Many of them come from the rural towns, where our farmers dedicate their lives to put food on our tables. This pursuit of excellence is something that is crucial to AGI, as it works daily to provide the equipment, technologies and systems that farmers and ag-food customers depend on in order to meet the needs of a changing and ever-hungry world.”

This past December, leading up to the 2023 Brier, AGI invited customers to get in on the fun by visiting Curling Canada (via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube) to vote for the most spectacular shots and view past winners. AGI also hosted a contest which gave one lucky winner an AGI’s Ultimate Brier Experience. (The contests ended Dec. 31, 2022.)

Watch for AGI at the 2023 Brier. Find 2023 event scheduling and curling resources at Curling Canada, https://www.curling.ca/2023brier/. To learn more about AGI, visit aggrowth.com.

AGI Company Profile

AGI is a provider of solutions for global food infrastructure including seed, fertilizer, grain, feed, and food processing systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, Brazil, India, France, and Italy and distributes its product globally.