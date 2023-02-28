Boombah Picks Cloudinary to Deliver Its Winning Custom Sporting Goods

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudinary, the media experience cloud company that powers many of the world’s top brands, today announced that Boombah, one of the fastest growing sporting goods companies in the US, has selected its media experience solution to deliver flawless, visually-rich customer experiences with greater ease and efficiency. Boombah joins a large and growing number of leading retail and e-commerce brands relying on Cloudinary for modern media experience management including Bombas, Dune London, Etsy, Neiman Marcus, Minted, Paul Smith, Wren Kitchens and River Island.

With a legacy solution that could no longer support its needs, Boombah turned to Cloudinary to automate and elevate its personalized and 3D online shopping experience and eliminate the time its development and e-commerce teams were spending on tedious, manual image management work.

With Cloudinary Programmable Media, part of Cloudinary’s Media Experience Cloud, Boombah is replacing its manual and inefficient process of managing and delivering its image and video assets. In addition to needing a solution that would support a visual-first faster go to market, the innovative sports brand chose Cloudinary’s dynamic image swapping for 3D experiences, critical for bringing Boombah’s custom sporting goods to life on-the-fly.

“Since our founding we’ve been committed to customer-first experiences and cutting-edge manufacturing – it only made sense that our website should reflect the very high standards we set for ourselves here at Boombah,” said Boombah’s Director of E-commerce and Digital Products Jason Myhre. “We’re confident that Cloudinary will help us deliver the dynamic and compelling visual experiences our customers deserve without compromise.”

“To compete in today’s visual economy, brands must deliver a fast and dynamic digital experience to their shoppers. This is especially true for Boombah and its customers looking to create custom sporting goods online,” said Shelby Britton, senior director product marketing for Media Experience Cloud, Cloudinary. “We are thrilled to welcome Boombah to the Cloudinary community and look forward to supporting their mission to provide the best online experience to their trusted and loyal customers.”

About Boombah

Boombah was founded in 2003 by owner and founder, Rick Tollefson. Boombah Inc. is now one of the fastest growing sporting goods companies in the nation. Boombah Dominicana located in Santiago, Dominican Republic is a state of the art manufacturing facility opened in 2016. With a goal to “Be what no one else is and give what no one else will,” Boombah provides cutting-edge, high-quality products at an affordable price, so that its customers can afford the rest of life.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary’s mission is to empower companies to deliver visual experiences that inspire and connect by unleashing the full potential of their media. With 60 billion assets under management and nearly 10,000 customers worldwide, Cloudinary is the industry standard for developers, creators and marketers looking to manage, transform, and deliver images and videos online. As a result, leading brands like Atlassian, Bleacher Report, Bombas, Grubhub, Hinge, NBC, Mediavine, Minted, Peloton and Petco are seeing significant business value in using Cloudinary, including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.