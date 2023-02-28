Nationwide Building Society chooses Board for Intelligent Planning

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Board, a leading global provider of Intelligent Planning Solutions which help organisations plan smarter, enabling actionable insights and better outcomes, today announced it has been selected by Nationwide, the world’s largest Building Society, to transform financial planning.

Nationwide decided on Intelligent Planning from Board, in a joint proposition for financial planning transformation delivered alongside advisory partner, KPMG.

“Intelligent Planning from Board enables Nationwide to transform vital financial planning across multiple use cases, delivering better insights for our teams, and ultimately better outcomes for Nationwide’s members,” said Louise Pierrepont, Head of Future Capability and Operations at Nationwide Building Society. “Board’s Intelligent Planning capabilities, combined with the commitment and expertise of the Board team, impressed us as the right fit for Nationwide and our members.”

“We are delighted Board has been chosen to deliver on Nationwide’s transformative vision for financial planning,” said Marco Limena, CEO of Board. “Board’s selection by the world’s biggest building society shows how the power of Intelligent Planning is the go-to choice for leading brands worldwide seeking to plan smarter and drive better outcomes, as they transform vital business planning across strategy, finance and operations.”

“We are excited to be working together with Board, in a joint proposition for financial planning transformation with Nationwide,” said Minochehr Vania, Partner at KPMG UK. “Board’s well-established Intelligent Planning expertise aligns with Nationwide’s goals as they plan, transform and grow in today’s evolving business environment.”

The new customer agreement between Board and Nationwide focuses on replacing and transforming planning processes and systems. End users are now prioritized with access to one single source of the truth via Board’s Intelligent Planning platform, reducing information silos, with a more integrated and intuitive approach to vital business planning across the organization.

About Nationwide

Nationwide is the world's largest building society. It is owned by its 16 million members and exists to serve their needs. The Society is one of the UK’s largest providers for mortgages, savings and current accounts, as well as being a major provider of ISAs, credit cards, personal loans, insurance and investments.

As a mutual organization, Nationwide Building Society uses its unique position to help rebuild society by making a positive difference to the lives of its members and the communities in which they live. It is why Nationwide still values a branch network, supports communities through charitable grants, and places a premium on helping people thrive financially – whether helping them into a home of their own or giving them the financial support they need. Taking a stand and making a difference is what sets Nationwide apart. None of which would be possible without the dedicated service of its 18,000 employees.

www.nationwide.co.uk

About KPMG UK

KPMG LLP, a UK limited liability partnership, operates from 20 offices across the UK with approximately 17,000 partners and staff. The UK firm recorded a revenue of £2.72 billion in the year ended 30 September 2022.

KPMG is a global organisation of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Legal, Tax and Advisory services. It operates in 143 countries and territories with more than 265,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

About Board

Board’s Intelligent Planning Platform delivers solutions that help over 2,000 organizations worldwide plan smarter — enabling actionable insights and better outcomes. Placed as a leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software, Board helps leading enterprises discover crucial insights which drive business decisions and unify strategy, finance and operations through more integrated and intelligent planning to achieve full control of performance. Working with Board, global enterprises such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, and HSBC have digitally transformed their planning processes.

Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board International is recognized by leading analysts including BARC, Gartner, and IDC.

www.board.com