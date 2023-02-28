Northside Hospital and Urgent Care Group Expand Access to Care - New Duluth and Lawrenceville Centers

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northside Hospital and Urgent Care Group are excited to announce the opening of two new Health Choice Urgent Care centers in Duluth and Lawrenceville, scheduled to open in the Spring of 2023. Health Choice offers convenient, same-day care for patients with immediate medical needs, including X-ray imaging, COVID-19 testing, occupational health, and illness and injury care.

With the addition of the Duluth and Lawrenceville centers, the partnership now operates nine Health Choice Urgent Care centers serving the Greater Atlanta communities (Braselton, Chamblee, Duluth, Grayson, Hamilton Mill, Lawrenceville, Roswell, Snellville, Sugar Hill), including six centers in Gwinnett County. Health Choice Urgent Care is honored to have been voted Best of Gwinnett six years in a row.

“This partnership strengthens urgent care resources for the Gwinnett communities, which continue to experience remarkable growth,” said Debbie Bilbro, President and CEO of Northside Hospital Gwinnett/Duluth. “Urgent Care Group’s track record in the urgent care field is outstanding, and it fits quite well with Northside’s mission and patient care commitment.”

Duluth, GA - Health Choice Urgent Care Duluth is opening on March 1, 2023 and is located at 4215 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, GA 30096. This center is conveniently located on the corner of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Pleasant Hill Road, across from Kroger, and less than one mile from the Northside Hospital Duluth Emergency Room.

Lawrenceville, GA - Health Choice Urgent Care Lawrenceville is opening in Spring 2023 and is located at 665 Duluth Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. This center is next to Starbucks in the GMC Health Park, one mile from the Northside Hospital Gwinnett Emergency Room.

“Our Duluth and Lawrenceville centers further support our Mission of providing fast, friendly, and affordable healthcare in every community. At Health Choice, our healthcare teams are eager to serve the patients of Gwinnett County, and we look forward to our continued growth with Northside,” said David Maloney, CEO of Urgent Care Group.

Health Choice Urgent Care delivers top–ranked patient care seven days per week from 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM. Health Choice centers accept all major insurances, are VA Authorized providers, and offer affordable self-pay options. For more information about services and locations, please visit www.HealthChoiceUC.com.

About Northside Hospital

The Northside Hospital healthcare system is one of Georgia’s leading healthcare providers with five acute-care hospitals in Atlanta, Canton, Cumming, Duluth, and Lawrenceville and more than 275 outpatient locations across the state. Northside Hospital leads the U.S. in newborn deliveries and is among the state’s top providers of cancer care, sports medicine, cardiovascular, and surgical services. For more information, visit: www.Northside.com.

About Urgent Care Group

Urgent Care Group’s (UCG) Mission is to provide fast, friendly, and affordable healthcare in every community. Based in Nashville, UCG was founded in 2017 to create the leading urgent care company. Urgent Care Group partners with premier health systems and excellent providers committed to expanding access to high-quality healthcare.

The Urgent Care Group Network includes more than 50 centers operating as four brands: Health Choice Urgent Care in partnership with Northside Hospital in Georgia, Medac Urgent Care in North Carolina, MEDcare Urgent Care in South Carolina, and Total Access Urgent Care in Missouri. For more information, visit: UrgentCareGroup.com.