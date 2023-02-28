Riskalyze Partners with Opto Investments to Expand Access to Private Market Investment Solutions

AUBURN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riskalyze, the industry-leading growth platform for wealth management firms, today announced a strategic partnership with technology-enabled private markets solution Opto Investments (“Opto”). This partnership will enable registered investment advisors (RIAs) using the Riskalyze growth platform to access exclusive private market investment opportunities, empowering them to achieve better outcomes for their high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients.

Effective immediately, advisors utilizing Riskalyze’s growth platform can leverage Opto's portfolio-building tools and expertise to build bespoke investment strategies. As a featured partner on Riskalyze’s model marketplace, Opto will offer access to private market investments spanning private credit, private equity, real estate, venture capital, and infrastructure.

“Consistent with our mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly, we’re pleased to partner with a company that’s helping to eliminate some of the roadblocks firms face when utilizing private market investments,” said Aaron Klein, CEO at Riskalyze. “Opto’s unique servicing structure, fund partnerships, educational materials and high-touch service resonate with advisors seeking income and diversification outside of traditional stock/bond allocations.”

Founded in 2020, Opto has established itself as a one-stop solution for RIAs that wish to supplement their clients’ equity and fixed-income portfolios with private market investment programs. Its technology platform affords advisors access to highly sought-after private funds, enabling them to create custom portfolios based on their clients' individual goals and risk tolerances. In addition, Opto provides an array of relevant educational resources and strives to alleviate the compliance and operations burden typically associated with private market investments.

“We’re pleased to partner with Riskalyze. Together, we share a commitment to simplifying advisors’ lives and helping them meet clients’ needs,” said Joe Lonsdale, Co-Founder and Chairman at Opto. “Its growth platform is already helping firms win new business and retain clients, and we look forward to adding further value to those that are seeking new ways to preserve and grow client capital.”

Two upcoming webinars will provide advisors with opportunities to learn more about this partnership. To discover Riskalyze’s model marketplace, go to riskalyze.com/features/partner-store. To learn more about Opto's private market offerings, please visit optoinvest.com.

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world’s first Growth Platform and was built on a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, wealth management firms, and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to accelerate prospects to assets to engaged and retained clients, with the insights and analytics to keep it all on track — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit riskalyze.com.

About Opto Investments

Opto Investments provides independent investment advisors with a comprehensive solution for accessing private market investments. The platform connects investment advisors to historically top-performing managers and a full suite of tools and resources to help educate and attract clients, boost revenue, and ensure that their clients are able to access the right investment opportunities. Opto’s investors include Tiger Global, 8VC, Michael Dell’s MSD Capital, Clocktower Ventures, FinVC, HOF Capital, among others. For additional information, please visit our website and LinkedIn.