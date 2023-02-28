Codisto Partners With Kogan Australia to Accelerate Omnichannel Ecommerce

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Codisto, the global leader in omnichannel ecommerce management, today announced its partnership with Kogan.com, Australia’s largest pure-play online retailer. The partnership offers brands and merchants who use other large ecommerce platforms, such as Amazon, eBay, Google, and Walmart, a seamless path to sell on Kogan Australia’s marketplace.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Kogan.com operates Kogan Marketplace, which enables retail brands and merchants to sell through the site, offering millions of products to consumers from leading brands. This partnership gives retailers an immediate opportunity to build and expand their footprint in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Previously, Codisto retailers needed to use an additional third-party integration to maintain their inventories and fulfill orders on Kogan, but can now easily manage all of their products and services across ecommerce sites and marketplaces such as Shopify, Amazon, eBay, and Walmart. Using Codisto, retailers around the world benefit from the most efficient way to drive more traffic, channel access and revenue, while ensuring that existing catalog, inventory and order management processes are automatically synced across channels.

“Codisto’s partnership with an Australian retail giant like Kogan is a proud moment for us,” said Luke Amery, founder and CEO of Codisto. “This regional expansion reinforces our commitment to help small-to-medium sized businesses grow their ecommerce strategies across multiple retail marketplaces. This announcement is another example of how we’re giving retailers the tools to easily launch an omnichannel strategy, using their existing processes to automate operations.”

To learn more about Codisto’s integration with Kogan, visit https://codisto.com/pricing/.

About Codisto

Codisto is the global leader in omnichannel ecommerce management, empowering retail brands and merchants to immediately drive more traffic, reach new customers and increase revenue. Codisto’s industry-leading solutions connect the world's leading channels to the world's leading ecommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Amazon, eBay, Walmart and Google. Codisto facilitates over US$2 billion in sales for over 30,000 global retail customers each year. For more information, visit https://codisto.com/.

About Kogan Australia

Kogan.com is a portfolio of retail and services businesses that includes Kogan Retail, Kogan Marketplace, Kogan Mobile, Kogan Internet, Kogan Insurance, Kogan Travel, Kogan Money, Kogan Cars, Kogan Energy, Dick Smith, Matt Blatt, Mighty Ape and Brosa. Kogan.com is a leading Australian consumer brand renowned for price leadership through digital efficiency. The Company is focused on making in-demand products and services more affordable and accessible.