Lumata Health and Hadley Announce Partnership to Expand Access to Tools and Healthcare Resources for Vision Impaired Patients

RALEIGH, N.C. & OKLAHOMA CITY & WINNETKA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumata Health, a technology-driven healthcare startup on a mission to prevent vision loss from chronic eye diseases through its human-led, intelligent eye care management platform, announces its partnership with Hadley, a global leader in helping adults with vision loss discover new ways to do everyday tasks, to combine their resources serving patients experiencing vision loss.

“This partnership with Hadley allows us to address a wider range of obstacles patients with vision loss face, from arranging transportation to appointments and coordinating medication refills, to safely taking the stairs and sorting medications at home,” said Landon Grace, CEO and Co-Founder at Lumata Health. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring Hadley’s vast library of resources to our patients to improve their everyday lives and continue to help them thrive independently as we work to help them prevent further vision loss.”

The CDC estimates 93 million adults in the U.S. are at high risk for serious vision loss. More than 90% of vision loss caused by chronic conditions, including impairment caused by diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, and glaucoma, is preventable. Yet these conditions remain leading causes of blindness—largely due to poor adherence to recommended care.

Lumata Health currently serves thousands of patients suffering from vision-threatening chronic eye conditions through partnerships with ophthalmology clinics and health systems. Data shows patients supported by Lumata Health’s intelligent eye care management platform, which incorporates clinical and psychosocial elements to empower patients to manage their chronic condition throughout their care journey, miss an average of 30% fewer appointments. Patients are connected with an experienced, certified eye care coordinator that works with them to ensure adherence to their doctor’s care plan through ongoing education and addressing barriers to care.

Hadley provides personalized learning opportunities that empower adults with vision loss or blindness to thrive at home, at work, and in their communities. The Hadley team draws on expertise in vision rehabilitation, digital technology, instructional design, and an advisory panel of more than 1,000 people with vision impairment to deliver a user-centered approach to content creation, resulting in 98% user satisfaction rating across Hadley’s library of workshops. Since relaunching in July 2020, more than 54,000 people have signed up with Hadley, registering nearly 200,000 workshop interactions across all 50 states and 100 countries.

“The day-to-day tasks we take for granted can be more challenging for someone with low vision. Many are learning as adults how to read braille to mark items in their home or read elevator buttons, navigate technology to mitigate the impact of vision impairment, and learn to safely cook, clean and exercise,” said Julie Tye, CEO at Hadley. “Together we will address many of the key challenges patients face through our shared commitment to empower the lives of those living with vision impairment and blindness.”

Patients in Lumata’s network will be given free access to Hadley resources and assisted through the sign-up process by a Lumata representative to take advantage of all relevant tools and tutorials. All individuals experiencing vision impairment can access Hadley’s services for free by signing up here.

About Lumata Health

Lumata Health is a technology-driven healthcare startup company focused on preventing blindness from chronic eye conditions, managing thousands of people at risk of vision loss across the United States. Founded in 2017 by an ophthalmologist and retina specialist in practice for over 30 years, Stephen R. Fransen, MD, and supported by more than 30 industry luminaries and influencers on its Advisory Board, Lumata Health aims to stop preventable blindness with a human-led, intelligent care coordination and management platform that’s almost always free to the patient. The company partners with physicians, payers and health systems to offer turnkey care management services provided by eye care experts who are supported by cutting edge technology and data science. Lumata Health’s programs improve clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction, and clinic staff efficiency by providing between-visit patient assistance and care coordination for patients with chronic eye diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, glaucoma, and dry eye.

About Hadley

Founded in 1920 by William Hadley, an educator who lost his eyesight later in life, Hadley offers practical help, connection and support free of charge to anyone with a visual impairment, their families and professionals supporting them. A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Hadley is a proud partner of the National Eye Institute and the National Eye Health Education Program.