Champions Club Texas Partners with Arlington Mayor for New Fine Dining Restaurant “Hearsay” at Choctaw Stadium

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Champions Club Texas announced it is partnering in Hearsay, a new fine-dining restaurant located at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington. The restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, March 3.

Hearsay is the brainchild of Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, who is also partnering with the Texas Rangers for the venture. Hearsay will feature upscale Southern cuisine, craft cocktails, a speakeasy-style bar and lounge, and a cigar patio overlooking the Choctaw field.

“Arlington is a world-class entertainment destination, and its growth has been on my radar,” Champions Club Texas CEO Roy Choi said. “The investment in Hearsay is an opportunity to be part of that growth with a truly innovative concept. I believe in Jim Ross’ vision and the opportunity to be in business with him, alongside the Rangers, is a huge win.”

In addition to the partnership with Ross, Champions Club Texas is launching new hospitality destinations in the Lone Star State. The first location, opening in Houston this spring, will include a full-service hotel, a lounge and bar, and private-membership poker. A second location is planned for Dallas and will feature an upscale restaurant with Connie Trujillo, of III Forks legacy, serving as the executive chef. The multipurpose venue will also feature a private-membership club with a variety of events and game offerings.

“Our investment strategy for Champions Club Texas is focused on venues that create a memorable hospitality experience for patrons,” Choi said. “With its fine dining options and unique amenities such as the cigar patio, Hearsay is a perfect fit for our portfolio.”

Choi recently relocated his family to Dallas from Los Angeles, where he co-founded Knighted Ventures, the parent company of Champions Club Texas, in 2012. With more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality and entertainment industry, Choi is well-positioned to oversee the launch of Champions Club Texas.

“Roy and the Champions team have provided a big spark for Hearsay by bringing their extensive hospitality expertise to Arlington,” Ross said. “I’m glad they share the same vision for our great city and look forward to partnering with them as we celebrate Hearsay’s grand opening.”

Champions Club Texas and its ownership have a wide array of entrepreneurial ventures covering everything from co-founding the Bay Area Panthers (a professional indoor football team) to its venture in PM Studios, an award-winning video game company. Additionally, Champions Club Texas’ philanthropic efforts include partnering with organizations that focus on youth leadership, public safety and supporting veterans.

About Champions Club Texas

Champions Club Texas is the latest project by Knighted Ventures, a seasoned hospitality and entertainment company entering the Texas market with a visionary approach to create industry-leading hospitality destinations throughout the Lone Star State. For more information, visit www.championsclubtexas.com.