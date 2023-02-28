Tempus Announces New Strategic Collaboration with Pfizer to Advance Oncology Therapeutic Development

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and precision medicine, today announced a multi-year, strategic collaboration with Pfizer in which the two companies are working together to further AI and machine learning-driven efforts in therapeutic development. The goal of this collaboration is to more precisely gather insights that will inform novel drug discovery and development in oncology.

Through this collaboration, Pfizer has access to Tempus’ AI-enabled platform and its library of de-identified, multimodal data to uncover insights that will power therapeutic development in oncology. Pfizer also has access to Tempus’ broad range of capabilities that support therapeutic R&D, to advance its own oncology portfolio, including AI-driven companion diagnostic offerings and Tempus’ clinical trial matching program, TIME, that rapidly activates studies for patients in communities across the country.

“Pfizer shares our commitment to bringing novel treatments to patients faster, and we look forward to working together to usher in the next generation of oncology therapeutics,” said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus. “This is the third strategic collaboration Tempus has established with a global pharmaceutical leader in the last year, as we believe that combining our technological capabilities with pharma’s deep R&D expertise will get us much closer in realizing the full potential of precision medicine.”

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.