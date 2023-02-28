SS8 Networks to Deliver High Accuracy Emergency Caller Location in Latin America

MILPITAS, Calif. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SS8 Networks, a trusted provider of lawful and location intelligence solutions worldwide, today announced that a leading telecommunications provider in Latin America has chosen SS8’s LocationWise to deliver highly accurate emergency caller location.

As a cloud-ready solution, SS8’s LocationWise is being deployed in a virtualized environment to enable faster implementation times, improved scalability, and higher availability. Additionally, the solution supports all relevant network generations and incorporates 3GPP-compliant functionality along with sub-cell accuracy, which is further enhanced with SS8’s patented Accuracy+ for the highest level of location accuracy.

“We are delighted to provide this network operator with SS8’s enhanced Emergency Caller Location solution to ensure regulatory compliance and extremely high accuracy, helping it locate callers and maximize lives saved,” said Dr. Keith Bhatia, CEO of SS8 Networks. “Our industry leading LocationWise solution is available with flexible deployments options and is 5G ready.”

SS8 Networks’ cost-effective location solution is designed to meet ever evolving Emergency Services Standards and empowers mobile network operators to locate emergency callers accurately, rapidly, and reliably.

