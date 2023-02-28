NewNet Partners With Calculus Networks to Deploy AccessGuard 1000 Systems to Provide Secure Transaction Transport for a Leading Mexican Payment Provider

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NewNet Secure Transactions Inc., (“NewNet”) a leading provider of innovative solutions for secure payments to financial institutions, banks and payment providers, has partnered with Calculus Networks, Mexico, (“Calculus”) to deploy multiple AccessGuard 1000 (“AG1000”) systems for a major payment provider in Mexico. The PCI validated NewNet payment solution offers secure transaction routing and transport via cloud based virtualized applications or physical environments.

NewNet’s AG1000 consolidates HTTPS and TLS/SSL transaction routing, TLS/SSL acceleration and load balancing within a compact rack mounted footprint. Exceptional scalability and reliability are achieved while optimizing efficiency. The AG1000 transports millions of transactions per day as a high-density transport gateway that uniquely links IP, Mobile POS and Web/E-commerce transaction data with authorization servers supporting ISO 20022, TPDU, ISO8583 and custom transaction protocols.

The AG1000 terminates TLS/SSL sessions that originate from mobile, broadband and IP supported POS, ATMs and smart phone based payment terminals. Transaction protocols including VISA I, VISA II, ISO 8583, TPDU (Transport Protocol Data Unit), and Custom Protocols are utilized with hardware optimized efficiency. This allows AG1000 to seamlessly interoperate with next generation and legacy systems for faster, reliable and more secure transaction routing within a single system.

Deploying the AG1000 has enabled the payment provider’s network to optimize transaction throughput and improve security with a return on investment enhanced by the system’s superior performance, and the rapid design, configuration and implementation by Calculus Networks. NewNet’s global services team together with Calculus’ team worked together to deliver a quick implementation with high quality on-site training for the service provider’s network and systems management team ensuring a smooth transition to this highly scalable platform.

“We are delighted to partner with NewNet and offer AccessGuard 1000 solutions to enhance the transaction performance capability and meet higher security standards for our payment provider and payment acquiring customers,” said Sooraj Vasudevan, CEO of Calculus Networks. “Calculus is focused on solving business problems using cutting edge technology for global enterprises. NewNet’s expertise in offering low cost of ownership highly scalable state of the art secure payment transaction acceleration and routing solutions, coupled with our customer focused integration and support services, creates an efficient, cost-effective solution to our customers.”

“AccessGuard 1000’s feature capability, advanced security meeting and exceeding PCI requirement, high performance, and unique capability to offer integrated payments, security, networking and analytics helps Calculus Networks to offer a broader range of payment solutions and enables their payment acquiring customers to benefit significantly with operational efficiency and economical solutions for today and the future,” said Krishna Viswanadham, CEO & President of NewNet’s Secure Transactions Inc. “NewNet’s next generation payment solution with offerings for Cloud based payment application solutions, Tokenised payments etc., coupled with leading service and support contributes significantly towards offering a seamless roadmap to cloud migration, overcoming EOL challenges, future proofing their payment infrastructure and delivering peace of mind with advanced security and performance.”

About Calculus

Calculus Business Solutions Inc., is the corporate parent of the Calculus Group of companies operating in Dubai (UAE), India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and the United States of America. The Calculus Group are leaders in the scalable application of technology within the public and private sector, delivering comprehensive value-added solutions for ICT services providers and all levels of government.

In Latin America, the Calculus Group operates as Mexico City based Calculus Networks, S.A. de C.V., a solution focused ICT systems integrator throughout the region. For more information about the Calculus Group, please visit www.calculusbusiness.com or email info@calculusbusiness.com

About NewNet

NewNet Secure Transactions Inc., (NST) is a premier global provider of next generation payment technology solutions offering significant expertise in Secure Payment solutions. NewNet Secure Transactions offers digital payment infrastructure solutions with intelligent routing & switching functions and cloud transformation for Acquirers, Processors, Banks, PSPs, Payment Gateways, PayFacs, MNOs, NSPs, CSPs, etc. NST systems handle integrated payment transaction routing, secure network access, and payment data security utilizing flexible APIs, accepting omnichannel payments from Mobile, Web, In-Store POS, SmartPOS, mPOS, E-commerce, M-commerce, BNPL and ATM transactions, fully compliant to security standards, and expanding to concurrent handling of CBDC/Crypto, Open Banking payments. NewNet solutions are deployed with customers in over 60 countries, handles one-fourth of the annual global transaction volume, and is available both in private and public clouds and also as Server based solutions for Datacenters.

For more information about NewNet, visit www.newnet.com. NewNet is a portfolio company of Skyview Capital LLC.