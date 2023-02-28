Aviso Leads New Era of AI-Assisted, Rep-Triggered Customer Engagement

Aviso integrates advanced conversational intelligence from meetings and generates highly personalized, rep-triggered email recommendations. Aviso's AI pulls content from across CRM, revenue intelligence, and other intent signals to drastically cut down time that reps traditionally need to research and produce great follow ups, all while being logged back into Aviso, feeding into live deal WinScores and relationship graph data to make the system smarter.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviso, the only end-to-end AI revenue operating system, announced today new AI-Assisted, Rep-Triggered Customer Engagement capabilities. Utilizing Large Language Models (LLMs) and Small Language Models (SLMs), Aviso has added GPT's functionality to its platform, enabling Generative AI to access insights from recorded meetings, revenue & deal lifecycles and GTM datasets to dynamically generate contextualized prompts and more accurate, personalized email suggestions. Aviso’s AI-Assisted, Rep-Triggered email extends the platform’s sales engagement capabilities while collecting email and interaction data to close the loop and make the system smarter.

Seller-buyer interactions have changed dramatically over the past decade. As a direct result, conversational AI and revenue intelligence have blossomed to become two of the fastest growing software categories. Gartner states that by 2025, 70% of all B2B seller-buyer interactions will be recorded or analyzed to extract insights and that 75% of B2B sales organizations will replace traditional sales playbooks with AI-based guided coaching.

Increasing Content Creation Capabilities with More Meaningful Data

Unlike standalone applications, Aviso’s new solution is already embedded with conversational, deal and revenue intelligence to give customers a single, strategic platform for all end-to-end GTM planning, coaching, guided selling and engagement. Aviso designed a systematic framework that supports different scenarios in a deal lifecycle, inserting the right data points to generate accurate and highly relevant content suggestions. The new solution can be further personalized based on the target’s seniority, and insights from Aviso’s proprietary sentiment and emotional analysis to recommend the best possible messaging for the recipient. Collected data is fed back into Aviso, closing the loop, and making the recommendations smarter.

As integration to key systems and data sets remain the top concern for IT and business buyers, Aviso offers customers a competitive advantage by combining Generative AI with coaching and Next Best Action, producing the messages specific to deal and rep maturity, stage, and context dynamically created from data and insights captured within Aviso and federated with external systems. Integrated into the only platform proven to forecast with 98% across both CRM and Usage & Consumption-based forecasting, Aviso’s new AI-Assisted, Rep-Triggered email not only strengthens planning, coaching and execution, but also includes the human touch by allowing reps to edit, modify and control the timing of when messages are sent. With as much as 30% of outbound messages expected to be synthetically generated in less than two years, authenticity will be central for differentiating from an explosion of generic messaging spam, which will only increase with more traditional sales engagement tools focused on automated sales cadences.

“The best way to ensure customers receive a high quality experience where expectations are met, is for reps to work with the latest data and in coordination with CSMs, marketing and other departments,” said Trevor Rodrigues Templar, CEO of Aviso AI. “This gives sales a cheat code by doing the data gathering, fact-checking and content creation for them. We believe it combines the best of AI, data science and human instinct.”

Aviso’s end-to-end revenue platform helps businesses like Armis, RingCentral and LaunchDarkly by putting the power of AI in the fingertips of CROs, RevOps, Sales Managers and Reps. Aviso uses conversational AI to capture and analyze over 1,000+ data sets of seller/buyer interactions. It uses NLP and Computer Vision to conduct Sentiment & Emotional analysis, extracting keywords, intent signals and patterns to help sellers navigate conversations and feed more data into Aviso WinScores(™) - a real-time score of a deal closing in a quarter - to steer planning and decision-making towards the most impactful outcomes.

About Aviso

Aviso is the AI-guided Revenue Operating System that helps sales and go-to-market teams to accelerate growth, win more deals, and reduce risk. Aviso AI delivers integrated revenue intelligence, drives team-wide actions and course corrections, and augments sales teams while reducing the burden of CRM. With demonstrated results across industry leaders such as Honeywell, Seagate, Elastic, Armis, RingCentral, and Marlin Equity Partners, Aviso works at the frontier of AI across deep learning, speech recognition, decision science, and computer vision.

Aviso is backed by Storm Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Shasta Ventures, and leading Silicon Valley and global technology investors.