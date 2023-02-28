AR-Innovator Taqtile Collaborates With Qualcomm on Solutions for Deskless Workers

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At Mobile World Congress, Taqtile, the leading industrial augmented reality (AR) software, announces it is working with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., inventor of breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes, and communicates. With support from Qualcomm Technologies, Taqtile will work on new solutions, based on Snapdragon Spaces™ XR Developer Platform, that enable deskless workers to access AR-enabled work instructions and remote experts to perform tasks more completely, efficiently, and safely.

Leveraging cutting-edge AR technology, Taqtile’s Manifest software improves operational workflows so that jobs get done more accurately and consistently. Bolstered by Snapdragon Spaces, deskless workers will be able to more easily and efficiently document maintenance and operational procedures, follow step-by-step work instructions, remotely collaborate with experts, and analyze job performance and history. Qualcomm Technologies joins an illustrious roster of Taqtile collaborators, including Accenture, Amazon AWS, Booz Allen Hamilton, Microsoft, Nokia, T-Mobile, and Verizon, among others.

Designed as a platform-independent solution, Manifest provides maximum device flexibility. Manifest software is engineered with the capability to support an expanding number of heads-up displays, enabling enterprise customers to select hardware platforms that meet their unique needs and work-environment requirements. As new heads-up display technologies enter the market, Taqtile will implement a rigorous evaluation and testing process to identify the devices it will support.

“Qualcomm Technologies’ vision to enable new, hardware-agnostic ways for industrial workers to connect and communicate with the information and experts that will help them do their jobs is in complete alignment with Taqtile’s,” said John Tomizuka, Taqtile CTO. “With the Snapdragon Spaces platform from Qualcomm, we will evolve the market for industrial AR solutions, dramatically boosting the performance of our customers and their deskless workers.”

Industrial users of 5G will immediately benefit from this product. Qualcomm Technologies’ leadership in the deployment of 5G networks with powerful edge-compute capabilities, built-in security protections, and the ability to handle immense amounts of data traffic at high speeds deliver near-term value to Manifest users.

About Taqtile

Seattle-based Taqtile equips industrial workers with the tools they need to complete their jobs more efficiently, accurately, and safely. By leveraging proven technologies, including augmented reality, 3D visualization, and real-time collaborative communication, Taqtile’s Manifest® platform is revolutionizing how deskless workers do their jobs and complete complex tasks. Taqtile is the 2020 Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner of the Year and a proud member of Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” list for two consecutive years (2021 and 2022). For more information, please visit https://taqtile.com/.

