Kansas Teachers Community Credit Union Signs with Mahalo Banking to Modernize Digital Banking Platform Usability

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pittsburg, Ka.-based Kansas Teachers Community Credit Union (Kansas Teachers - $130 million in assets), today announced the signing of a new partnership agreement with Mahalo Banking, a CUSO that provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. In tandem with the credit union’s upcoming Corelation core conversion, launching the Mahalo digital banking platform enables Kansas Teachers to accelerate its digital transformation strategy and improve member usability.

Serving school employees and residents of Southeast Kansas communities, Kansas Teachers has more than 13,000 members and five branches. The credit union selected Mahalo for its improved functionality, usability, visual appeal and ease-of-use. With Mahalo, the credit union’s members also gain the ability to link to external banking accounts and independently alter personal account details.

“When we received an overview of Mahalo’s mobile banking experience, we felt that they offered a fantastic opportunity to accelerate our digital transformation and expand our platform capabilities. Leveraging their optimized platform will be incredibly helpful in offering our members a modernized digital banking experience with unlocked functionality possibilities that they either have not had access to or have not been able to use easily,” said Elesa Parsons, President of Kansas Teachers.

The Mahalo Banking platform provides robust and secure feature sets across all delivery platforms for a true omni-experience. Mahalo’s technology leverages deep integrations into credit union cores and streamlined third-party integrations, making both the credit union and member experience seamless. With security at the forefront of the platform’s design, credit unions launching the solution possess a strong capability to protect their members from fraud risks.

Parsons added, “We greatly enjoy collaborating with Mahalo and admire their partnership mentality, which has enabled us to seamlessly work hand-in-hand. Their team is incredibly approachable and friendly and strongly aligns with the culture we’ve cultivated within our organization.”

Driven by an appreciation of the credit union movement, the Mahalo team is comprised of credit union industry natives with firsthand knowledge of the challenges faced by credit unions and their members. As a result, Mahalo offers intuitive solutions uniquely catered to help all asset-size credit unions connect with their customers and gain a technological advantage to retain and grow their membership.

“As members’ digital banking experience expectations are quickly evolving, the best way for credit unions to retain and continue to attract new interest is by focusing on digital transformation strategies,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “Our team is proud to work with member-focused credit unions like Kansas Teachers that are continuously striving to deliver digital banking solutions that better serve and improve ease of use for their customers.”

About Kansas Teachers

In 1949, Kansas Teachers Community Credit Union was chartered and served the teachers of Pittsburg State University. KTCCU’s mission is to be a sound, quality-driven organization that provides the most desirable financial services for community members while safeguarding their assets. Today it has assets of $130 million, over 13,000 members and five branches located in Pittsburg, Independence, Coffeyville and Fort Scott. For more information on Kansas Teachers, visit www.kstcu.org or call 800-779-7875.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo Banking is feature-rich and price competitive to help all credit unions achieve a technology advantage in the marketplace.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.