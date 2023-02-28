ENERGY Transportation Group Inks a 5-Year Agreement to Sponsor the Lasalle Minor Soccer Association

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ENERGY Transportation Group, an industry-leading asset-based 3PL and warehousing service provider, today announced a five-year sponsorship agreement with the LaSalle Minor Soccer Association.

The sponsorship agreement is in keeping with ENERGY Transportation Group’s continuing commitment to support their local community and encourage youth engagement with sports.

“Both Michael and I live and work in the Lasalle community,” said Shawn Girard, CEO of ENERGY Transportation Group. “We feel it’s our responsibility to support local organizations, especially ones that benefit children.”

“This announcement is a continuation of the generous support we have received from ENERGY Transportation Group,” said Marinette Pichon, General Manager of the LaSalle Minor Soccer Association and pioneer of French Women’s soccer. “Since 2018, ENERGY has been helping us offer the children of Lasalle the possibility to blossom through the practice of soccer.”

The Lasalle Soccer Club was founded in 1986 and serves approximately 1500 children annually. For more information on how to contact the organization or to enroll, visit their website here.

ABOUT ENERGY TRANSPORTATION GROUP

Founded in 2007, ENERGY Transportation Group is an asset-based 3PL offering logistics and warehousing services across the North American market. Headquartered in Montreal, ENERGY has offices in Toronto, Laval, Chicago, and Chattanooga. ENERGY prides itself on providing personalized, innovative, and win-win solutions to meet even the most complex shipping and logistics challenges.

