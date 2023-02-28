Celonis and Carahsoft Partner to Help US Government Agencies Improve Efficiency

NEW YORK & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celonis, the pioneer and global leader in Process Mining and Execution Management and Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Carahsoft will make the Celonis Execution Management System (EMS) widely available to U.S. Federal, State and Local Governments.

Private and public sector organizations’ processes run on several IT systems including enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM) and supply chain management (SCM) which operate in silos. Over time, hidden inefficiencies inevitably build up, draining resources and stifling performance. The Celonis EMS is purpose-built to reveal and fix these process inefficiencies by liberating resources and radically improving overall performance. The Celonis EMS integrates data across existing systems and provides a real-time X-Ray of an organization's business processes. It visually reveals inefficiencies and accurately calculates their impact on performance. It then fixes the problem automatically, or guides teams to do so.

The General Services Administration Schedule with Carahsoft extends Celonis’ availability to Federal, State and Local Governments. The Celonis EMS is now operational in key departments and processes across Government agencies. From finance, procurement, and administration transformation; to mission-focused employee and citizen service transformations.

Key agency and citizen benefits include:

Increased efficiency and optimization of existing investments in modernization and system transformation through visibility across siloed technology stacks and departments

End-to-end transparency of how agency processes actually run and whether they are meeting key performance indicators; enabling agencies to improve process efficiency and effectiveness

Reduced process complexity to optimize performance

Cost savings, operational efficiencies, workforce productivity and better customer experience

“Celonis’ inclusion on Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule represents a major milestone for our Public Sector business. It allows us to serve Government agencies at speed and drive our mission to enable Government modernization, one business process and source system at a time,” said Chris Lisk, vice president of public sector sales at Celonis.

“As Government agencies continue to digitize their services, it is essential that efficiency is not at risk,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft president. “With the addition of Celonis to our GSA Schedule, our Government customers and reseller partners can leverage the power of the Celonis EMS to get the visibility needed to boost efficiency, optimize performance and lower costs to deliver the highest return for citizen services.”

The Celonis Execution Management System is available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Celonis team at Carahsoft at (703) 230-7455 or celonis@carahsoft.com.

About Celonis

Celonis reveals and fixes inefficiencies businesses can’t see, enabling them to perform at levels they never thought possible. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a full set of platform capabilities for business executives and users to eliminate billions in corporate inefficiencies, provide better customer experience and reduce carbon emissions. Celonis has thousands of implementations with global customers and is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA with more than 20 offices worldwide.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.