Diligent Adds PwC Canada, Vervantis, Clarity AI and Others to Its Growing List of Partners, Extending Ability To Integrate With the Industry’s Leading GRC Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diligent, the global leader in modern governance providing SaaS solutions across governance, risk, compliance, audit and ESG, today announced new partnerships in response to the growing demand for connected insights across organizations. The Diligent Partner Program enables partners to add value for their clients, allowing them to capture new revenue streams by offering a single source to meet all their governance, risk and compliance (GRC) and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) needs.

“We’re thrilled to welcome great partners across the consultancy, sustainability, IT and legal spaces,” said Ricardo Moreno, SVP of Worldwide Partnerships at Diligent. “Today’s organizations are navigating an ever-increasing set of challenges while being asked to unite performance and purpose. Leaders need the right data and insights to make better decisions, faster. We’re excited to offer our partners access to our entire portfolio of solutions, along with the resources, investment and incentives, to respond to this demand for connected insights.”

Select organizations Diligent has partnered with recently include:

Best in Governance – Best in Governance Inc. (BIG) provides bespoke, modern sustainable corporate governance and ESG advisory services. Through the partnership, customers can access advisory services to optimize their corporate governance frameworks and ESG strategies, complementary to the suite of comprehensive governance and ESG solutions that Diligent provides to improve and simplify modern day sustainable governance strategies.

Board Excellence – Board Excellence is a leading advisory firm, based in Ireland and the UK, empowering boards to excel in governance, effectiveness and performance. Customers of Board Excellence and Diligent can now leverage the combined power of board & leadership collaboration solutions and advisory services to stay ahead of increasingly complex business landscapes.

Brave Consultancy – Brave Within LLP. is a leading UK consultancy providing services across the entire journey of governance, risk, control, assurance and regulatory compliance. Organizations can now leverage Diligent’s entire robust GRC solutions suite and Brave Consultancy's leading advisory services to make better decisions, faster.

Clarity AI – Clarity AI is a leading sustainability technology platform. Through the partnership, ESG data and ratings from Clarity AI now integrates with Diligent’s board & leadership collaboration solutions for both public and private companies to gain insights into their ESG profile and ratings, all within the world’s leading board solution.

CYLK – CYLK Technologing serves the cybersecurity market in Brazil with innovative solutions to maintain agility and get ahead. Through the partnership, CYLK’s customers will have access to Diligent as a preferred GRC solutions provider, benefiting from both leading cybersecurity consultancy services and intelligent risk and strategy solutions.

PwC Canada – PwC Canada is a professional services firm with a focus on audit and assurance, tax, deals and consulting targeting solutions for cybersecurity, GRC, financial transformation and more. Through PwC Canada’s partnership with Diligent, customers can now leverage Diligent’s leading GRC solutions to mitigate and get ahead of risk to build resiliency.

Software & Consulting Americas – Software & Consulting Americas is a leading consultancy with roots in Latin America, providing specialized software solutions and services to the private and public sectors. Following a 15-year partnership in Peru, Software & Consulting is expanding its partnership with Diligent to offer its leading Audit and GRC solutions to its U.S. and Canadian customers.

TheMediaGroup – TheMediaGroup is a leading consultancy in Brazil that supports organizations with stakeholder engagement, action planning and alignment of ESG issues with financial strategy. Through the partnership, customers of The Media Group can access Diligent as a preferred software provider to help them execute on their ESG transformation goals.

Vervantis – Vervantis Inc. is an energy, sustainability, and utility bill management specialist providing advice, software, and expertise to large and medium-sized companies across North America. Through the partnership, Vervantis’ clients will benefit from Diligent’s leading ESG and risk and compliance solutions in addition to Vervantis’ best-in-class energy, utilities, and environmental management software.

“Organizations today are navigating rapidly changing business environments. At PwC Canada, we are passionate about bringing together different perspectives and capabilities to help our customers adapt, differentiate, and deliver value,” said Kishan Dial, Partner, Risk Assurance Services at PwC Canada. “Diligent's leading SaaS solutions will enable organizations to manage their ESG, governance, risk and compliance objectives and build resilience.”

“Vervantis is thrilled to partner with Diligent, offering our customers its leading ESG reporting and compliance software,” said Dan Moat, President of Vervantis. “Diligent integrates perfectly with our suite of energy and utility bill validation solutions providing organizations with a simple answer to an increasingly complex compliance environment.”

About Diligent

Diligent is the global leader in modern governance, providing SaaS solutions across governance, risk, compliance, audit and ESG. Empowering more than 1 million users and 700,000 board members with a holistic view of their organization’s GRC practices so they can make better decisions, faster. No matter the challenge. Learn more at diligent.com.

