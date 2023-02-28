Financial Plus Credit Union Partners with MANTL to Improve Member Experience and Back-office Automation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Financial Plus Credit Union, a $1.2B credit union with 11 branches across Michigan, today announced a partnership with MANTL, a leading provider of account origination solutions, to improve its member experience and back-office automation. Financial Plus Credit Union will leverage MANTL for Credit Unions to enhance its online account opening process and deepen relationships with current members.

MANTL for Credit Unions was purpose-built with the member experience in mind and optimizes three key aspects of the member experience at the point of origination: speed, simplicity and security. Financial Plus Credit Union will now be able to automate over 90% of application decisions, including KYC, AML, BSA, product service ordering, funding, and core booking, to create efficiencies and keep manual processes to a minimum. With MANTL for Credit Unions, new applicants can originate checking, savings, CD money market and minor accounts in under three minutes and existing Financial Plus Credit Union members can open a new share account in just one click.

“Our members are our number one priority: elevating their experience and ensuring their success is a driving factor in every decision we make,” said Brad Bergmooser, president and CEO of Financial Plus Credit Union. “This partnership reflects a cultural shift at Financial Plus Credit Union to embrace innovative technology that transforms the digital experience, automates manual tasks, and improves back-office efficiencies. This allows our employees to refocus their efforts on growing member relationships, and that value extends to our member base.”

MANTL uses intelligent automation to provide dynamic eligibility verification. This means that Financial Plus Credit Union will collect and verify only the information needed to determine eligibility, removing friction from the onboarding process. Financial Plus Credit Union will also get access to best-in-class fraud mitigation because MANTL leverages sophisticated risk modeling based on 30+ data sources to quickly verify members while preventing fraud.

“Our focus is on service and providing solutions that are seamless at every interaction. Meeting the members where they are, and delivering an outstanding experience that begins the moment they open their account, is at the heart of our decision to partner with MANTL,” said Jessica McNier, VP of Member Experience at Financial Plus Credit Union.

This partnership highlights Financial Plus Credit Union’s commitment to giving its members and the state of Michigan access to best-in-class technology and superior digital experiences. Enhancing and automating the digital experience will also elevate the branch experience, as Financial Plus Credit Union employees will have more time to meet face-to-face with members to grow existing relationships.

“Financial Plus Credit Union has built an excellent reputation as a member-first, relationship-based institution,” said Nathaniel Harley, co-founder and CEO of MANTL. “We are thrilled to partner with Financial Plus Credit Union to ensure that the curated experience extends to its digital channels and its members have a seamless onboarding journey from their very first touchpoint.”

About MANTL

MANTL is a financial technology firm offering omnichannel account origination software for banks and credit unions. Consumer Deposit Origination by MANTL is among the fastest and most performant solutions on the market, empowering net-new prospects to open accounts in under three minutes, enabling existing account holders to open additional accounts with just one click, and reducing fraud by as much as 67%. Commercial Deposit Origination by MANTL is a first-of-its-kind solution that reimagines account opening for businesses of all sizes by automating up to 97% of application decisions. MANTL’s customers have raised billions in core deposits to date. Founded in 2016, MANTL is a privately held company headquartered in New York with the backing of prominent venture capital investors. For more information, visit mantl.com.

About Financial Plus Credit Union

Since 1952, Financial Plus has been putting today’s needs and tomorrow’s dreams all within reach. Owned by over 81,000 members with more than $1.2 billion in assets, the credit union provides a full range of modern, easily accessible banking products and services to all throughout the state of Michigan. For more information, visit www.myfpcu.com or call (800) 748-0451.