505 Southwestern Announces National Partnership with Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. & GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--505 Southwestern®, (505SW™) the country’s leading Hatch Valley flame-roasted green chile brand, is thrilled to announce an official partnership with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association® (PRCA). 505SW™ will be a national sponsor of the PRCA and the Official Green Chile and Salsa of the PRCA’s Xtreme Bulls. 505 Southwestern’s premium products will be available at PRCA rodeos throughout the 2023 season.

“505 Southwestern is extremely proud to partner with the PRCA for the 2023 rodeo season,” said Sam Carson, President, 505 Southwestern. “We share a common history with strong roots in the American West and fervently believe in the importance of supporting agriculture. We also both believe in keeping things exciting – whether that’s by adding some green chile to everyday foods or watching a cowboy at a PRCA rodeo. Our brands bring people together through affordable and flavorful experiences! Shoot, even the rodeo goes better with 505SW™ green chile!”

As part of the new agreement, 505SW™ will become the Official Green Chile and Salsa of the PRCA’s Xtreme Bulls. The PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour showcases the PRCA’s top bull riders and some of the rankest bulls the world has to offer! Xtreme Bulls bull riders include the top bull riders from the PRCA World Standings as well as contestants who advance through Xtreme Bulls qualifying.

Also, during the upcoming season 505SW™ will be activating the World’s Largest Green Chile Roaster in Reno, Nev., Salinas, Calif., and Pendleton, Oregon. At over ten feet tall, the world’s largest portable chile roaster is a sight to be seen and can roast 2,500 pounds of green chile every hour.

“We are thrilled to have 505 Southwestern join the PRCA as a national sponsor,” PRCA CEO Tom Glause said. “505 Southwestern has strong ties to the American West and the PRCA promotes the western way of life, so this is a great fit.”

About 505 Southwestern®

505 Southwestern®, together with its family of brands and affiliates, is one of the leading premium green chile-based products companies in the country. The brand’s core lineup of shelf stable, premium New Mexico salsas, sauces, and flame-roasted green chile is the fastest growing of its kind in the USA and is currently sold from London to Los Angeles. The brand’s portfolio also includes queso as well as frozen stews and diced green chile. 505 Southwestern® has a commitment to giving back and formed the 505 Southwestern®-New Mexico True Scholars program in conjunction with the State of New Mexico to support a future generation of farmers through its scholarship program. The company is based near Denver with its manufacturing headquarters in New Mexico.

About the PRCA

The PRCA, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., is recognized as the unsurpassed leader in sanctioning the sport of professional rodeo. The PRCA's mission is to unify membership in providing an innovative fan experience, to grow the sport of professional rodeo and provide new expanded opportunities for our membership and sponsors. Since 1986, the PRCA has paid out more than $1 billion in prize money to its contestants. The PRCA offers the best cowboys and the best rodeos, delivering the best fan experience while positively impacting our communities and embracing the spirit of the West. A membership-based organization, the PRCA sanctioned 771 events in 2022, and there are more than 40 million rodeo fans in the U.S. The sport’s marquee event, the National Finals Rodeo, has increased its payout to more than $11.5 million in 2023. The PRCA televises the sport's premier events, with the world-renowned Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge on The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV and streaming on the PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus App. PRCA-sanctioned rodeos donate more than $40 million to local and national charities every year. For comprehensive coverage of the cowboy sport, read ProRodeo Sports News, the official publication of the PRCA. The digital PSN and daily updates of news and results can be found on the PRCA's official website, www.prorodeo.com.

For more information about 505SW and the PRCA, visit www.505southwestern.com.