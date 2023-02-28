Empower Inspires Americans to Boldly Take on “What’s Next” With New Empower.com Digital Experience, News Site, and Brand Campaign

Empower debuts a new brand campaign to inspire Americans to boldly take on “What’s Next.” “The Plan” spot uses levity to break money taboos and confront everyday worries head-on, like what happens when life doesn’t go exactly as planned.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Money is a complicated experience for many Americans; in fact, only 34% of Americans report feeling very financially healthy.1 Empower, a leader in financial planning, investing, and advice, is changing that. The company launched a new digital experience at Empower.com, personal finance site and newsletter, The Currency™, to help answer money questions so people can take on what’s next in life, work, and play.

Its new TV commercial “Empower What’s Next” brings the conversation to a national stage, departing from traditional financial services ads by using levity to break money taboos and confront everyday worries head-on, like the risk of outliving retirement savings or what happens when life doesn’t go exactly as planned. Developed in partnership with creative agency Pereira O’Dell, the spot highlights Empower’s advisory2, planning and investment services, as well as the importance of real-live, objective advice and seeing a full financial picture with its real-time 360 degree financial dashboard.

Stephen E. Jenks, Senior Vice President and CMO of Empower says: “Now more than ever, people need help deciding what to do with their money – how to save it, where to spend it, what to invest in. We’re meeting those needs by re-energizing the Empower brand with a single rallying cry: we help people find answers, plain and simple. Our free financial tools, real-time advice and innovative technology help bring clarity and confidence to all life’s money moments – from saving today to taking on ‘What’s Next’ on your financial journey.”

A new kind of Currency

With $1.3T in defined contribution assets under administration3, Empower’s new site delivers an intuitive digital experience to meet the needs of its 17 million customers3, from individual investors and retirement plan participants and sponsors. A financial solutions provider, Empower serves people across the financial spectrum including mass market, mass affluent, and high net worth customers and continues to expand its offerings to meet the needs of individuals and employers, and through partnerships with independent financial advisors.

The Currency™, a personal finance publication powered by Empower and run by a team of writers and editors, delivers the financial news and views people need to know for life, work and play. The new site embodies the philosophy that financial security isn’t just about saving for a rainy day – it’s about living well now, while building a bright future.

"Our mission is to empower financial freedom for all, so we want to show up in all the places that people need help with their money, from the conversations they're having at the dinner table to the first place they check for financial news on their phones," says Jenks.

The brand revitalization comes on the heels of the company's expansion in consumer wealth management with the launch of its Empower Personal Wealth division earlier this month.

The commercials will run nationwide across primetime, lifestyle networks, sports and news channels, as well as audio and digital partnerships. To check out the new TV ads “Live Forever” and “The Plan”, browse the latest articles on The Currency™ or subscribe to the newsletter, visit Empower.com.

Empower, a leader in financial planning, investing, and advice, is dedicated to creating financial freedom through people and technology. It administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets for more than 17 million retirement plan participants and is the nation’s second-largest retirement plan recordkeeper by total participants.3 Connect with us on Empower.com.

