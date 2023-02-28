Pyramid Analytics & PwC Germany Sign Partnership Agreement

MUNICH & NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pyramid Analytics and the auditing and consulting firm PwC Germany have signed a partnership agreement for the distribution and implementation of the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform. PwC Germany will implement Pyramid's pioneering decision intelligence platform at companies and organizations across German-speaking countries in the financial and ESG (environmental, social and governance) sectors.

Pyramid offers a market-leading holistic data analytics platform that combines business analytics, data preparation and data science. As a full service provider, PwC Germany's Business Analytics service line provides both the functional conception and the technical implementation of customized decision support and analytical information systems. Specific application areas are corporate planning and simulation solutions as well as complex analytical reporting applications.

Enterprise-wide Decision Intelligence

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform combines data preparation, business analytics and data science with AI guidance in a single integrated platform. This eliminates the need to use tools from multiple vendors, resulting in lower licensing costs and greatly simplifying enterprise-wide data management. Lower total cost of ownership (TCO), rapid adoption, fast and direct access to all available data, and industry-leading user adoption simultaneously accelerate value creation, growth, and innovation. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform can be deployed on-premise, in private and public clouds, embedded, or through managed services providers (MSPs).

Thomas Hampel, Partner Business Analytics at PwC Germany, comments on the partnership: "The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform is an innovative and powerful BI and Analytics platform. The fact that the platform connects to a wide variety of database sources is particularly relevant. This is of great importance against the background of increasing cloud transformation and the accompanying fragmentation of our customers' technology landscapes. Another plus point of the all-in-one solution is that, in addition to a wealth of reporting formats and media, it also has sophisticated data science and analytics capabilities and offers powerful SAP BW interoperability."

"We are very excited to partner with PwC Germany," adds Bill Clayton, VP of Global Partner Sales at Pyramid Analytics. "With deep domain and process expertise coupled with the extensive implementation experience of PwC Germany's Business Analytics service line, together we are able to provide our customers with an end-to-end implementation of analytic decision support systems from a single source."

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 152 countries with over 327,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services.

The term PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of the legally independent network companies. Further details at www.pwc.com/structure.

In this document, “PwC” refers to PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, which is a member firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PwCIL). Each member firm of PwCIL is a separate and independent legal entity.

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid is what’s next in analytics. The award-winning Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers insights for making faster, optimized decisions by providing direct access to any data, enabling governed self-service for any person, and meeting any analytics need in a no-code environment. The Pyramid Platform uniquely combines Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single environment with AI guidance, reducing cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, enterprise-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Investors include H.I.G. Growth Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital, and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.