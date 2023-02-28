Trinity Hunt Partners and MarksNelson Announce Partnership

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on growing service businesses, is pleased to announce a strategic investment in the advisory business of MarksNelson, an accounting, tax, and advisory firm based in Kansas City, which will serve as the initial investment of Trinity Hunt’s advisory services platform.

Trinity Hunt’s investment and professional services expertise will support the platform’s growth initiatives, including execution of acquisitions, expansion of strategic service capabilities, investment in talent and technology, and acceleration of organic growth.

Going forward, the firm will operate in an alternative practice structure whereby MarksNelson LLC, a licensed CPA firm, will provide attest and assurance services, and MarksNelson Advisory LLC will provide business advisory, tax, and non-attest services.

“ Our rallying cry at MarksNelson is ‘Move Forward,’ and we are proud to link arms with Trinity Hunt as we build the premier business advisory firm in the U.S.,” said MarksNelson Managing Partner Josh Beck. “ Not only does the Trinity Hunt team have an impressive track record of growing professional service businesses, we found them to be uniquely aligned with our culture. Our partner group is excited to see what this significant growth catalyst will bring for our team and clients.”

Trinity Hunt will work closely with MarksNelson’s skilled team to facilitate expansion, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. The firm is actively pursuing opportunities to invest in culturally-compatible professional service businesses across the U.S.

“ We are thrilled to launch Trinity Hunt’s advisory services platform alongside the talented team at MarksNelson,” said Trinity Hunt Principal George Morgan. “ Our shared values around building a great customer and employee experience are a strong foundation as we look forward to executing our buy-and-build strategy.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Trinity Hunt, with Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP providing regulatory counsel. Lathrop GPM LLP served as legal advisor to MarksNelson. Terms were not disclosed.

ABOUT MARKSNELSON

Headquartered in Kansas City, MarksNelson helps clients safeguard and grow their businesses. The firm has deep tax, advisory and business consulting experience in a variety of sectors, especially real estate, insurance, manufacturing and distribution, and construction. “MarksNelson” is the brand name under which MarksNelson LLC and MarksNelson Advisory LLC provide professional services. MarksNelson LLC is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients, and MarksNelson Advisory, LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax, advisory, and business consulting services to their clients. MarksNelson Advisory, LLC and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms. For more information, visit mnadvisors.com.

ABOUT TRINITY HUNT PARTNERS

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented middle-market private equity firm with over $1.7 billion of assets under management focused on building leading business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt has earned a reputation for providing the strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to take entrepreneurial services companies to the next level. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.