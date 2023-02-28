Swiss Medical Weekly Chooses Xpublisher for JATS XML-Based Publications

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xpublisher is the new publishing system for medical journal Swiss Medical Weekly (SMW). Working with Xpublisher enables SMW to publish JATS XML-based scientific articles online swiftly and reliably.

Swiss Medical Weekly uses Xpublisher

By choosing Xpublisher, the journal is pursuing a consistent XML and content-first approach to preparing media-independent content and automating its publication. The software’s integrated Xeditor assists the editorial team in formatting scientific articles based on the JATS XML article authoring schema. Xpublisher then facilitates a conversion of the XML data, customized for SMW, into an HTML format, which SMW uses for online publication through the CMS "Open Journal Systems" (OJS). “In parallel with migrating our website to Open Journal Systems, we were very interested in establishing an XML-first workflow based on the JATS format. We have analyzed several solutions and are absolutely convinced by Xpublisher and Xeditor. With the help of the Xpublisher GmbH team, we designed a customized system that clearly maps our processes and helps us to create all our articles in valid JATS XML. Since Xpublisher provided a JATS format, we not only imported the content, we also imported the metadata of every single previous article in our extensive archive into OJS completely automatically,” reports a pleased Dr. Natalie Marty, managing director of the SMW supporting association. The Xpublisher editorial system is available as SaaS in a highly secure cloud environment.

About Swiss Medical Weekly

Founded in 1871, the Swiss Medical Weekly is a medical journal with a long tradition. The SMW is a pioneer of the Diamond Open Access model. Even before the publication of the Berlin Declaration on Open Access, the journal had already introduced free open online access to all published articles, without charging authors publication fees. The articles are reviewed according to strict scientific criteria and published regularly online. The journal is published by the non-profit organization “Trägerverein Swiss Medical Weekly,” which aims to enable and advance publishing based on the Diamond model. For more information, visit www.smw.ch.

About Xpublisher GmbH

Xpublisher GmbH is a leading provider in the multichannel publishing space, delivering intuitive products for creating, managing, and automating magazine, book, and documentation publishing with Xeditor and Xpublisher. Xpublisher was founded in 2009 and is based in Munich, Germany. The company operates a US subsidiary and has been part of the Fabasoft Group since 2019. Numerous leading international companies and organizations in the publishing, aerospace, technology, education, and public administration sectors together with a host of other industries have already placed their trust in Xpublisher’s products.

For more information, visit www.xpublisher.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Xpublisher.