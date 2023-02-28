Fortune 25 Healthcare Giant Signs Three-Year Renewal with Cogito

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cogito, the leader in real-time coaching and guidance for the enterprise, today announced a top U.S. health plan has renewed its agreement with Cogito through 2026. The three-year renewal extends the organization’s current deployment of Cogito’s real-time coaching and guidance AI in their contact center, supporting multiple lines of business, including Medicare, Medicaid, Commercial and Dental.

Expectations for member services from healthcare providers are at an all-time high. This has underscored the importance for leaders to evaluate all aspects of the member experience, most critically, how employees interact with members. Since the initial deployment in 2020, Cogito has helped drive an increase in key member experience and operational metrics, including a 5% increase in net promoter scores (NPS), a 3% bump in customer satisfaction scores (CSAT) and an average 6% reduction in average talk time (ATT). To date, Cogito has successfully deployed its real-time agent guidance technology across the company’s global workforce of internal, remote and outsourced teams, enabling the company to consistently improve member services and build stronger emotional connections with members.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to partner with companies that prioritize guiding members on their paths to better health and improving the healthcare experience for all, whether that is through product or service innovation,” said Josh Feast, CEO and co-founder of Cogito. “By supporting one of the largest health plan organizations in the world as they create more genuine connections, we’re able to make a real impact on experiences and outcomes for all parties. The human-aware insights we deliver through our conversation and emotion AI ultimately guide service teams to have productive conversations and become better, happier professionals while elevating member interactions.”

Over 8,000 customer service representatives and contact center BPO partners will be supported through this partnership. The company will leverage newly released products, including the integration with Salesforce for a unified desktop, personalized coaching solutions to automate individualized growth plans and coaching capabilities for frontline professional development, and Conversation AI capabilities for recommending how to respond to specific healthcare topics effectively. In addition, in 2023, the healthcare organization’s quality and data science teams will explore how Cogito’s data can help streamline their quality processes and be leveraged in predictive models to improve health outcomes for the populations they serve.

About Cogito

Cogito innovates with emotion and conversation AI to deliver real-time coaching and guidance to contact centers and frontline teams. Cogito supports agents and supervisors to improve effectiveness, experience, and empathy by providing human-aware and human-empowering insights. The world’s most well-known brands, including 5 of the Fortune 25, use Cogito to improve their connection with customers and elevate team members' well-being. Founded in 2007, Cogito is a venture-backed software company based in Boston, MA. Learn more at cogitocorp.com.

