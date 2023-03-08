WOW! Enables Digital Commerce Transformation with Hansen Suite

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries, is pleased to announce that WOW!, a leading broadband service provider in the United States, has now put the Hansen Suite for Communications, Technology & Media into implementation.

Under the terms of a multi-year agreement between both parties, WOW! has deployed cloud-native versions of Hansen Catalog, Hansen CPQ and Hansen Portfolio, to better serve its residential, business and wholesale customers nationwide. With these products now part of its supporting technology infrastructure, the service provider will be able to create and sell new market offerings quickly – substantially reducing the time to revenue realisation.

David Castree, Division President for Communications, Technology & Media at Hansen, commented: “At Hansen, it is a welcome milestone when we see our customers actively using our product suite to monetise opportunities and drive new revenue streams. We are extremely pleased to be selected by WOW! as a key vendor of choice in their digital transformation initiative. We have no doubt that with the Hansen Suite for Communications, Technology & Media, WOW! will be in a stronger position to roll out a new range of products and services.”

The Hansen Suite for Communications, Technology & Media enables service providers to create and deliver new business models through accelerated product innovation.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 600+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com.